ETV Bharat / bharat

Comprehensive Set Of Reforms Undertaken To Simplify Defence Export SOP: MoD

New Delhi: The government on Friday said it has undertaken a comprehensive set of reforms to simplify the defence export standard operating procedure (SOP), under which stakeholder consultation has been “dispensed with” for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while retaining “appropriate safeguards” for the sensitive countries.

Stakeholder consultation has also been dispensed with for exports of all items for international tenders and exhibitions, enabling Indian companies to showcase their products and pursue international opportunities more expeditiously, the defence ministry said.

The ministry’s Department of Defence Production (DDP) has undertaken a “comprehensive set of reforms” to simplify the defence export SOP and the open general export licence (OGEL) framework, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a reliable, competitive and trusted global defence manufacturing and export partner, while advancing the objectives of Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, it said.

Taken up under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, these reforms seek to reduce procedural requirements, facilitate faster access to international markets and enable Indian defence companies to respond more effectively to global business opportunities, while “ensuring that national security considerations remain fully safeguarded”, the ministry said in a statement.

On the simplification of the defence export SOP, it said, “Stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of non-lethal defence items to most destinations, while appropriate safeguards have been retained for the sensitive countries.

“Stakeholder consultation has been dispensed with for exports of all items for international tenders and exhibitions, enabling Indian companies to showcase their products and pursue international opportunities more expeditiously.”

The OGEL framework is a standing “one-time export authorisation” that enables eligible exporters to self-generate export authorisations for multiple consignments of specified defence items without seeking a separate authorisation for each, the ministry said, adding that it provides “greater flexibility” while reducing repetitive procedural requirements.

Three existing OGEL SOPs covering major platforms and equipment, parts and components, and intra-company transfer of technology have been “consolidated into one unified OGEL SOP”, providing exporters with a common and simpler framework, the statement said.