ETV Bharat / bharat

'Completely Negates Right Of Privacy': Congress MP Flags Concerns Over Sanchar Saathi App

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday flagged concerns related to Sanchar Saathi mobile application in the Rajya Sabha, saying it completely negates the right of privacy of every individual.

Raising the issue, he said a clear apprehension is that features of the application would point out real-time geo-location of every user, monitoring of the search history, financial transaction and a possible monitoring of conversations through SMS and WhatsApp.

"Government of India, Ministry of Communication has purportedly issued an order whereby all cellphone manufacturers and importers of cellphones are compulsorily obliged to upload Sanchar Saathi app. It is also directed that this app has to be pushed into every cell phone and smartphone," Surjewala said.

The ministry's order dated November 28, mandates all mobile phone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in all handsets to be sold in India as well as in existing devices through a software update.

It also mandates mobile phone companies to ensure that the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application is readily visible and accessible to the end users at the time of first use or device setup. Surjewala said pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app is a clear breach of privacy of every smartphone and cell phone users of India.