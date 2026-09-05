Complete Failure Of Govt: Rahul On Deaths Of Tribal Children In MP
Rahul expressed concern over the lack of basic facilities, such as drinking water, nutrition and timely treatment, which is claiming the lives of the children
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the deaths of several tribal children due to various diseases in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district show a complete failure of the BJP government in the state and urged the chief minister to personally resolve the issue.
In a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said the news of 30 tribal children dying in Balaghat is extremely alarming and heartbreaking.
बालाघाट, मध्य प्रदेश में 30 आदिवासी बच्चों की मृत्यु की खबर बेहद चिंताजनक और पीड़ादायक है।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 5, 2026
इस घातक बीमारी के साथ पीने के पानी, पोषण, और समय पर इलाज जैसी बुनियादी सुविधाओं का अभाव बच्चों की जान ले रहा है।
ये सरकार की पूर्ण विफलता है। मुख्यमंत्री स्वयं इसका समाधान करें और क्षेत्र… pic.twitter.com/1fkfehcdnN
"The lack of basic facilities, such as drinking water, nutrition and timely treatment, is claiming the lives of the children who are suffering due to this deadly disease," Gandhi said in his post.
"This is a complete failure of the government. The chief minister should personally resolve this and ensure immediate investigation, treatment and relief in the area. There can be no compromise on the lives of children," he added, citing media reports.
According to the media reports, around 30 children died in Balaghat over the last two months due to different diseases, even though the government has claimed a fewer number of deaths.
A shutdown was called by the tribal community on Thursday over the deaths of the children in the Baihar-Paraswada region.
Tribal groups have been on an indefinite strike since August 21, claiming that 27 children died in the last two and a half months due to diseases like measles, malaria, diarrhoea and skin infections.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited tribal villages in Balaghat last Saturday, which he described as a first for a chief minister in 25 years to the erstwhile core Naxal-affected region, following the deaths of the children since June.
Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each for the affected families.
The Congress has been demanding a special committee to probe the deaths of the tribal children allegedly due to malnutrition in Madhya Pradesh and seeking strict action against those found responsible.
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