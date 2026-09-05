ETV Bharat / bharat

Complete Failure Of Govt: Rahul On Deaths Of Tribal Children In MP

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the deaths of several tribal children due to various diseases in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district show a complete failure of the BJP government in the state and urged the chief minister to personally resolve the issue.

In a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said the news of 30 tribal children dying in Balaghat is extremely alarming and heartbreaking.

"The lack of basic facilities, such as drinking water, nutrition and timely treatment, is claiming the lives of the children who are suffering due to this deadly disease," Gandhi said in his post.

"This is a complete failure of the government. The chief minister should personally resolve this and ensure immediate investigation, treatment and relief in the area. There can be no compromise on the lives of children," he added, citing media reports.