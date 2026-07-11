ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaints Rise Against Online Food Delivery Apps: Here's How You Can Get Your Issues Redressed

New Delhi: E-commerce platforms for food delivery have made lives simpler for people. Platforms like Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato have a huge customer base but are losing people's trust as is evident with complaints filed against them.

Even as the complaints mostly pertain to contaminated food and expired products, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Swiggy Instamart recently. The FSSAI on Saturday said it has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following several complaints by consumers under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Consumer awareness and the role of social media



Bejon Misra, a former member of the FSSAI, said social media is playing a very important role in building awareness among consumers on the provisions of existing laws on consumer protection and what consumers need to check before making an informed choice. The "Jago Grahak Jago" multimedia campaign has been the biggest success story of the government, supported by the Department of Consumer Affairs since 2005 by spending the resources kept in the Consumer Welfare Fund, he said.



How Consumers Can File Complaints



Misra explained, "We should immediately complain to the FSSAI Helpline Number 1800-112-100 or write to [fssainrhelpdesk@gmail.com](mailto:fssainrhelpdesk@gmail.com), or contact the National Consumer Helpline 1915 from 8 am to 8 pm. Of course, if the consumer is not able to get redressal, then they can complain on CPGRAM portal.

"The Hon'ble Prime Minister's portal works 24×7. Fortunately, we as consumers have several options to lodge a complaint," he said.

Food Safety and Quality Concerns



Missra said all food preparations have a minimum required time to assure quality and safety during cooking. Moreover, processed food also has limitations in terms of the cold chain, storage, and distribution practices. "If the service provider does not follow the prescribed standards, then obviously we are compromising on quality and safety", he said

Need for Transparent Licensing

No aggregator or brand owner has the right to conduct business without a transparent licensing system. Consumers must be provided access to a process that assures complete information about the licence details and its validity.

Misra said, "There is a simple solution. Today, technology is the biggest enabler to seek credible information about service providers and the various dimensions that can empower consumers to differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate food products. These applications should be easy to access and navigate to assure and empower consumers to make an informed choice and also lodge complaints to receive prompt redressal."

Policy Measures and the Role of FSSAI