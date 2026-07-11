Complaints Rise Against Online Food Delivery Apps: Here's How You Can Get Your Issues Redressed
Social media is playing a vital role in building awareness among consumers on the provisions of existing laws on consumer protection, reports Ankita Kumari.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: E-commerce platforms for food delivery have made lives simpler for people. Platforms like Swiggy, Instamart, Zepto, and Zomato have a huge customer base but are losing people's trust as is evident with complaints filed against them.
Even as the complaints mostly pertain to contaminated food and expired products, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Swiggy Instamart recently. The FSSAI on Saturday said it has issued nine notices to Swiggy Instamart following several complaints by consumers under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
Consumer awareness and the role of social media
Bejon Misra, a former member of the FSSAI, said social media is playing a very important role in building awareness among consumers on the provisions of existing laws on consumer protection and what consumers need to check before making an informed choice. The "Jago Grahak Jago" multimedia campaign has been the biggest success story of the government, supported by the Department of Consumer Affairs since 2005 by spending the resources kept in the Consumer Welfare Fund, he said.
How Consumers Can File Complaints
Misra explained, "We should immediately complain to the FSSAI Helpline Number 1800-112-100 or write to [fssainrhelpdesk@gmail.com](mailto:fssainrhelpdesk@gmail.com), or contact the National Consumer Helpline 1915 from 8 am to 8 pm. Of course, if the consumer is not able to get redressal, then they can complain on CPGRAM portal.
"The Hon'ble Prime Minister's portal works 24×7. Fortunately, we as consumers have several options to lodge a complaint," he said.
Food Safety and Quality Concerns
Missra said all food preparations have a minimum required time to assure quality and safety during cooking. Moreover, processed food also has limitations in terms of the cold chain, storage, and distribution practices. "If the service provider does not follow the prescribed standards, then obviously we are compromising on quality and safety", he said
Need for Transparent Licensing
No aggregator or brand owner has the right to conduct business without a transparent licensing system. Consumers must be provided access to a process that assures complete information about the licence details and its validity.
Misra said, "There is a simple solution. Today, technology is the biggest enabler to seek credible information about service providers and the various dimensions that can empower consumers to differentiate between legitimate and illegitimate food products. These applications should be easy to access and navigate to assure and empower consumers to make an informed choice and also lodge complaints to receive prompt redressal."
Policy Measures and the Role of FSSAI
All platforms should follow the standards as prescribed under the laws of our country. Any violation should attract deterrent penalties and action so that the same organisation does not commit similar mistakes in the future pertaining to food safety, quality, and standards. The policy and steps that platforms should take regarding these issues, and how FSSAI's involvement makes the system more transparent.
The very simple solution is to make all information public and easy to understand in a manner that consumers can make an informed choice and remain alert on issues concerning health and safety. FSSAI should support and collaborate with all platforms to build awareness and provide effective and efficient tools to empower consumers to detect substandard and unsafe food products and report such matters easily to FSSAI.
Consumer Experiences
Muskan, a Mass Communication student, said her experience with Zomato was 'very bad'. "I ordered chicken biryani, but I was shocked when I saw that it didn't look like chicken pieces. It looked very different. It seemed like it was dog meat, and I have a fear regarding food safety. Although I got a refund, I am not satisfied with the resolution.”
Similarly, Utkarsh Srivastava, who is preparing for UPSC, said, "I ordered lots of vegetables, but sometimes the vegetables are stale. When I complained about it, they resolved the issue promptly."
Purushottam, a bank employee, said that the vegetables and milk delivered by quick-commerce platforms are comparatively of lower quality than those available in the market. He said, "We don't have the choice to pick which vegetables to buy. The quality of fruits is genetically modified so that they last longer, but they have negative effects on health. Fruits rejected by the mandi are available at huge discounts".
Diksha, an MBBS student, said, "It is a very concerning issue, and as a medical student, I am always alert while choosing products. But once I ordered chicken meatballs, and after eating them, I vomited a lot. There is a need to take strong steps against this kind of negligence. People who are working mostly depend on these platforms, and the quality is degrading nowadays."
Annu, who runs a PG for girls, said, "I order in bulk, and I have never found bad quality. I choose the best hotels to order from, and I advise people to select wisely. Don't trust every hotel."
Expert Opinion
Health risks of contaminated food
Dr Shikha Sharma, a dietician, said, "Eating food that is contaminated or decaying can lead to food poisoning, which can turn fatal." She said research has found that food quality is degrading, and it causes not only simple cases of stomach ache but also very serious illnesses, as the risk of death is high.
"The foods that are at the highest risk are decaying eggs, which can lead to life-threatening diarrhoea and paralysis due to “Clostridium botulinum. Milk that is not stored or delivered at a safe temperature can harbour dangerous bacteria. Milk-based baby foods and expired protein powders can harm the liver and kidneys. Unlicensed products or cooked food that do not maintain ingredient freshness or supply hygiene are serious health risks, as cooked food has the highest risk of contamination," Dr Sharma said.