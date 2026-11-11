ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Filed Against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge For Linking RSS To Cartridge Seizure Case

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of "circulating fake news and misleading information" and "attempting to disturb social harmony", police said on Wednesday.

The complaint was filed by Tejas A Gowda at Banashankari police station on Tuesday, seeking registration of an FIR against Kharge for allegedly attempting to link the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the recent seizure of live cartridges through a social media post on 'X'.

In his written complaint, he alleged that Kharge's social media post attempted to associate the RSS with the seizure of approximately 44,250 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana. "Through his statements and insinuations, he has sought to create an impression that the RSS organisation is connected with the alleged criminal activities," Gowda alleged. However, the complainant has not specified whether he is associated with the organisation. The complainant further alleged that the Home Minister knowingly circulated the information despite knowing it to be false, and that such conduct warranted a criminal investigation as it could disturb communal harmony in the state by spreading fake news.