Bihar Court To Hear Plea Against Rahul Gandhi On May 15 Over His Remarks On Nitish Kumar During TN Poll Rally
The petition mentioned that Rahul Gandhi called Nitish Kumar a "corrupt" and "compromising" leader, during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukodi.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 11:02 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: A Chief Judicial Magistrate court here in Bihar has agreed to hear a petition on May 15 against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "corrupt" and a "compromising leader" during a poll rally in Toothukudi in Tamil Nadu on April 21.
In the complaint filed by Advocate Ambarish Kumar Sinha before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, it has been alleged that Rahul Gandhi made objectionable remarks about the former CM, which tarnished his image and hurt the sentiments of his supporters.
The petition said that during the election rally in Thoothukodi, Rahul Gandhi had called Nitish Kumar a "corrupt" and "compromising" leader. The petitioner said that Rahul Gandhi's statement has not only damaged Nitish Kumar's personal reputation, but also hurt the feelings of millions of his supporters and Janata Dal United (JDU) workers.
The case has now been registered as Bankruptcy Suit No. 2213/2026 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur. Advocate Ambarish Kumar Sinha has also submitted copies of relevant documents in the court.
The petition further mentions that there are several cases, mainly pertaining to defamation, pending against Rahul Gandhi in different courts across the country. In his petition, Sinha cited an order of the Supreme Court saying that leaders in public life should use moderate and responsible language. He argued that such statements by senior leaders send a wrong message to society.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate's court fixed the date of next hearing on May 15, 2026, to decide what further legal action can be taken in the case. It may also consider issuing a notice to Rahul Gandhi after the preliminary hearing.
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