ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar Court To Hear Plea Against Rahul Gandhi On May 15 Over His Remarks On Nitish Kumar During TN Poll Rally

Muzaffarpur: A Chief Judicial Magistrate court here in Bihar has agreed to hear a petition on May 15 against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as "corrupt" and a "compromising leader" during a poll rally in Toothukudi in Tamil Nadu on April 21.

In the complaint filed by Advocate Ambarish Kumar Sinha before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, it has been alleged that Rahul Gandhi made objectionable remarks about the former CM, which tarnished his image and hurt the sentiments of his supporters.

The petition said that during the election rally in Thoothukodi, Rahul Gandhi had called Nitish Kumar a "corrupt" and "compromising" leader. The petitioner said that Rahul Gandhi's statement has not only damaged Nitish Kumar's personal reputation, but also hurt the feelings of millions of his supporters and Janata Dal United (JDU) workers.