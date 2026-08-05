ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaint Against Noida Teen Over Abusive Remarks Against PM Withdrawn, Family Not At Home

Noida: The complainant in the case against a 15-year-old girl over her abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the CJP protest has withdrawn the complaint, saying that she no longer wished to pursue it as the teenager had apologised and the PM had forgiven her.

Supreme Court lawyer Smriti Singh, who lives in Ghaziabad's Vasundhara and had lodged the complaint, told PTI on Tuesday evening that the FIR was initially filed against eight girls, with the Noida teen being the first among them. She said the zero FIR was registered on July 29 based on a complaint lodged by her at the Expressway police station in Noida.

The case was registered under sections 352 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), she said.

"After the prime minister appealed for forgiveness, the girls, including the Noida girl, uploaded apology videos. I had also posted a video saying that if the girls apologised, I would withdraw my complaint," Singh said. She said the remaining girls also apologised subsequently and that she has withdrawn her complaints in all eight cases.

"Since the prime minister forgave them, I also do not want to pursue the matter further. I have communicated my decision to Delhi Police and Crime Branch," Singh told PTI. At a housing society in Sector 168 where the teenager and her mother lived, security guards and maintenance staff told PTI that the two were not home.

"The family had remained withdrawn since the video surfaced. Personnel from Delhi and Noida police had visited their residence on a few occasions," a security guard told PTI. The security and maintenance staff said they did not know the family's current whereabouts.

On the family's allegation of "harassment and hounding", an official at Noida's Expressway police station told PTI that no information had been received about the family facing harassment either inside the housing society or elsewhere within its jurisdiction.

The official said Noida Police had registered a zero FIR on the day it received the complaint and transferred it to Delhi Police, as the alleged incident took place in the national capital.