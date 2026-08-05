Complaining About Flawed Education System Not A Crime: Rahul Gandhi
Meeting a delegation of youth who participated in the CJP protest in Delhi, he said they had protected the idea of India and its future.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 6:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday categorically said complaining about a flawed education system is not a crime.
He made the statement after meeting a delegation of youth from different states, who recently participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Gandhi has been at the forefront of demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament over the alleged atrocities on students in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar.
Flanked by youths, Gandhi said, "Today, I had a conversation with some of the young protesters. They spoke about how they were assaulted, beaten and threatened. I am very proud of them and of what they, along with thousands of young Indians like them, have done. They have defended the Constitution. They have protected the idea of India and India's future."
Referring to the education system under the BJP rule, he said if anything, the system needs to be changed and corrected. "Accepting their apology by sending goondas to their homes is complete nonsense," he said.
He reiterated the demand for a better education system, an end to exam paper leaks, and a secure future for the youth of our country. "We want an education system that works. We want exam paper leaks to stop. We want the future of this country (youth) to be respected and protected," he added.
It may be mentioned that Gandhi has been seeking an independent probe into the recent alleged brutalities against students by a high-powered committee under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
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