ETV Bharat / bharat

Complaining About Flawed Education System Not A Crime: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday categorically said complaining about a flawed education system is not a crime.

He made the statement after meeting a delegation of youth from different states, who recently participated in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest, demanding the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Gandhi has been at the forefront of demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament over the alleged atrocities on students in the recent protest at Jantar Mantar.

Flanked by youths, Gandhi said, "Today, I had a conversation with some of the young protesters. They spoke about how they were assaulted, beaten and threatened. I am very proud of them and of what they, along with thousands of young Indians like them, have done. They have defended the Constitution. They have protected the idea of India and India's future."