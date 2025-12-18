ETV Bharat / bharat

CCI To Probe Into IndiGo Flight Disruptions

New Delhi: Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday said it has decided to look into the recent mass flight cancellations by IndiGo across various routes under the competition rules. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in a release said that it has taken cognizance of information filed against IndiGo in the context of the recent flight disruptions witnessed in the aviation sector, across various routes.

"Based on the initial assessment, the Commission has decided to proceed further in the matter in accordance with the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002," CCI added.