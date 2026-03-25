ETV Bharat / bharat

Compensation, Interest On Land Acquisition Payout Can't Be Contingent On Financial Burden: SC

New Delhi: Stating that the constitutional guarantee of just compensation cannot be diluted, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said solatium and interest in a land acquisition matter cannot be contingent on the magnitude of the financial burden.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while disposing of the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) plea seeking review of the apex court’s February 4, 2025, verdict -- that the 2019 decision of the top court allowing grant of compensation and interest to farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act would apply retrospectively.

The bench said interest payable to the landowners will be according to the Land Acquisition Act, which is nine per cent, and not the NHAI Act, which has a five per cent cap.

The court said NHAI sought a review of the decision on the grounds that financial liability from solatium and interest to those whose land was acquired by NHAI was not Rs 100 crore as was claimed, but around Rs 29,000 crore.

The top court, in its order today, said as far as this contention is concerned, the court made it clear at the outset that even if the corrected financial estimate is taken on record, it does not persuade it to revisit the merits of the earlier order.

"The grant of solatium and interest cannot be made contingent upon the magnitude of the financial burden. The constitutional guarantee of just compensation cannot be diluted on that basis. Mere projection of financial liability does not constitute a valid ground for review," the CJI said while pronouncing the order.

The bench, however, said its earlier decisions on the issue require a limited clarification to ensure a consistent and equitable understanding of the scope and effect of the judgement.

The top court said it is undisputed that landowners whose lands were acquired under the National Highways Act are entitled to solatium and interest as part of just compensation.