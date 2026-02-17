ETV Bharat / bharat

Compensation Cannot Replace Punishment, Justice Must Be Seen To Be Done, Rules SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the misplaced understanding of various courts in treating compensation as a substitute of sentence is both a matter of concern and a practice which should be condemned. The apex court said the object of punishment is to send a social message to the miscreants that any violation of the moral turpitude of society would come with consequences, which cannot merely be “purchased by money”.

A bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi at the beginning of the judgment cited a Sanskrit verse, which said, “The supreme objective of law is the protection of society and creating a deterrence against crime by imposing adequate punishment”. It stressed that it is imperative that justice is not merely done but also seen to be done.

The apex court said the undue sympathy shown by the high court, in the present matter, was totally unwarranted, and such displays of overt sentiments risk undermining the administration of justice.

The bench said it has observed a trend amongst various high courts wherein the sentences awarded to the accused persons by the trial court are reduced capriciously and mechanically, without any visible application of judicial mind.

The bench said certain basic factors should be kept in mind by the courts while dealing with imposition of sentence: proportionality, consideration to facts and circumstances, impact on society, aggravating and mitigating factors.

The bench said the practice of enhancing the compensation payable to the victim and reducing the sentence, especially in cases of grave offence, is dangerous as it might send a wrong message to society that the offenders/accused persons can absolve themselves from their liability by merely paying a monetary consideration.

The bench said compensation payable to the victim is only restitutory in nature, and it cannot be considered as equivalent to or a substitute for punishment.

The bench said punishment is punitive in nature, and its object is to create an adequate deterrence against the said crime and to send a social message to the miscreants that any violation of the moral turpitude of society would come with consequences, which cannot merely be “purchased by money”.

“Section 395 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (alternatively Section 357 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973) recognises the loss caused to the victim and accordingly provides for granting monetary compensation to the victim. The said provision of victim compensation is not an alternative to the sentence or punishment imposed; however, the compensation is just an addition to the sentence already awarded”, said the bench.

The bench added that the provision of victim compensation finds its roots in victimology, which acknowledges victims as the primary sufferers of the crime and advocates the idea of providing some relief to the victims from their grief and suffering.