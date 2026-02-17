Compensation Cannot Replace Punishment, Justice Must Be Seen To Be Done, Rules SC
Published : February 17, 2026 at 10:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the misplaced understanding of various courts in treating compensation as a substitute of sentence is both a matter of concern and a practice which should be condemned. The apex court said the object of punishment is to send a social message to the miscreants that any violation of the moral turpitude of society would come with consequences, which cannot merely be “purchased by money”.
A bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Vijay Bishnoi at the beginning of the judgment cited a Sanskrit verse, which said, “The supreme objective of law is the protection of society and creating a deterrence against crime by imposing adequate punishment”. It stressed that it is imperative that justice is not merely done but also seen to be done.
The apex court said the undue sympathy shown by the high court, in the present matter, was totally unwarranted, and such displays of overt sentiments risk undermining the administration of justice.
The bench said it has observed a trend amongst various high courts wherein the sentences awarded to the accused persons by the trial court are reduced capriciously and mechanically, without any visible application of judicial mind.
The bench said certain basic factors should be kept in mind by the courts while dealing with imposition of sentence: proportionality, consideration to facts and circumstances, impact on society, aggravating and mitigating factors.
The bench said the practice of enhancing the compensation payable to the victim and reducing the sentence, especially in cases of grave offence, is dangerous as it might send a wrong message to society that the offenders/accused persons can absolve themselves from their liability by merely paying a monetary consideration.
The bench said compensation payable to the victim is only restitutory in nature, and it cannot be considered as equivalent to or a substitute for punishment.
The bench said punishment is punitive in nature, and its object is to create an adequate deterrence against the said crime and to send a social message to the miscreants that any violation of the moral turpitude of society would come with consequences, which cannot merely be “purchased by money”.
“Section 395 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (alternatively Section 357 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973) recognises the loss caused to the victim and accordingly provides for granting monetary compensation to the victim. The said provision of victim compensation is not an alternative to the sentence or punishment imposed; however, the compensation is just an addition to the sentence already awarded”, said the bench.
The bench added that the provision of victim compensation finds its roots in victimology, which acknowledges victims as the primary sufferers of the crime and advocates the idea of providing some relief to the victims from their grief and suffering.
“At this juncture, it is also imperative for us to mention that retribution is not the ultimate aim of our criminal justice system, rather it hinges on principles of reformation and restitution. The criminal justice system aims to achieve the twin objectives of creating a deterrence against crime and also providing an opportunity for reformation to the offender”, said the bench.
The bench said due consideration has also been provided by our legal system to the rights of the victim, who essentially are the first sufferers of the crime.
“We are constrained to observe that the high court acted in complete defiance of the law and created a travesty of the established criminal jurisprudence in arriving at its conclusion. The high court in the impugned judgment noted that more than 10 ½ years had elapsed since the incident and that the victim had been murdered by some other persons a few years later. Based on these aspects, the high court modified the sentence awarded to the accused persons”, said the apex court.
Citing Prof. HLA Hart, the bench said the objective of punishment is not to seek vengeance for the crime, rather, it is an attempt to reconstruct the damaged social fabric of society in order to pull back its wheel on the track
The objective of punishment is to create an effective deterrence so that the same crime/actions are prevented and mitigated in future. “The balancing has to be done between the rights of the accused and the needs of the society at large”, said the bench.
The apex court made these observations while allowing an appeal challenging the order of the High Court of Judicature at Madras, Madurai Bench wherein the criminal revision filed by the two accused was allowed. “We direct that the private respondents must surrender before the trial court within four weeks from today and shall serve the remaining part of the sentence awarded to them”, said the apex court.
Background
The high court upheld the conviction of the accused for the offences punishable under Section 307, 326 and 324 of the IPC, but it modified the sentence awarded to them from three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹ 5,000/- each (totalling to ₹ 10,000/-) to period already undergone with an enhanced fine of ₹ 50,000/- each (totalling to ₹ 1,00,000/-).
Before the high court, it was contended by the accused that more than 10 ½ years had elapsed since the occurrence of the alleged incident, and some other persons had also murdered the victim. The accused did not challenge their guilt; however, they depicted their willingness to pay a sum of ₹ 1,00,000/- (₹ 50,000/- each) to the appellant, who challenged the HC order before the apex court.
The high court confirmed the conviction of the accused but modified the sentence from rigorous imprisonment for three years to the period of imprisonment already undergone by them, i.e., two months.