ETV Bharat / bharat

Compassionate Appointment Should Be Interpreted In Fair And Reasonable Manner: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said compassionate appointment is a welfare measure intended to provide immediate financial assistance to the family of a deceased employee.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the scheme should be interpreted in a fair and reasonable manner so that its object is achieved and not defeated.

"It is well settled that compassionate appointment cannot be claimed as a matter of right, but at the same time, it is a welfare measure intended to provide immediate financial assistance to the family of a deceased employee. Therefore, the scheme should be interpreted in a fair and reasonable manner so that its object is achieved and not defeated," the bench said.

The observations came while allowing a plea by a man whose plea seeking compassionate appointment after his father's demise was rejected on the ground that he had crossed the age of 35 years prescribed under Clause 9.3.4 of the National Coal Wage Agreement -- VI by the date his claim came to be considered.