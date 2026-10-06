ETV Bharat / bharat

Compassion In Judging Not Favour Or Leniency: Justice Vikram Nath

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Vikram Nath on Monday said compassion in judging is not favour or leniency, but the first duty of compassionate judging is to never let legal abstraction erase human reality.

Delivering the second Prof. (Dr) N R Madhava Menon Memorial Lecture here, Justice Nath said compassion cannot only belong to the party with whom public sentiment happens to sympathise.

The victim deserves dignity, the accused deserves fairness and the prisoner retains constitutional rights, he said. Justice Nath was delivering the annual lecture on the topic of "Judging with Compassion: Human Understanding in the Practice of Law".

"Let me say what compassion in judging is not. It is not favour and it is not leniency. It is not deciding for a party merely because that party is weak, or allowing emotion to overcome evidence. And it is certainly not abandoning the law.

"Compassion in adjudication means understanding before judging -- the discipline of seeing the human circumstances in which a legal controversy arose. Its opposite is not strictness, which an institution sometimes needs. The opposite of compassion is indifference," Justice Nath said.

The judge, also the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, said impartiality and indifference are not the same.