ETV Bharat / bharat

Companies Buying Bulk Diesel In Telangana Bear The Brunt As Prices Skyrocket Amid West Asia Conflict

Hyderabad: With global oil prices drastically shooting up due to the West Asia conflict, companies buying bulk diesel in Telangana are bearing the brunt.

According to the dealers, oil companies used to supply fuel at a price lower than the retail price in the past. However, due to the impact of the West Asian War, the price of bulk diesel has increased from Rs 93.50 per liter to Rs 109 with the latest hikes taking the prices to Rs 152. That is, prices have increased by more than 60 percent.

It is understood that the skyrocketing prices are burdening the companies that undertake irrigation projects, roads, buildings, mining as well as agricultural sector works, industries and borewells. This has led to the slowdown of those works. In some places, situations have arisen such as complete standstill.

Along with HP, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance and Nayara companies supply bulk diesel in Telangana. Private companies that require thousands of liters of diesel per day used to buy it. If the price of diesel was Rs 95.70 at the petrol pump, oil companies would supply it to bulk buyers at subsidised rates of Rs 93.80 and even at Rs 87 in some instances.