Companies Buying Bulk Diesel In Telangana Bear The Brunt As Prices Skyrocket Amid West Asia Conflict
The prevailing West Asia conflict have led to skyrocketing of prices by 60 percent leaving the companies relying on bulk supplies high and dry.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad: With global oil prices drastically shooting up due to the West Asia conflict, companies buying bulk diesel in Telangana are bearing the brunt.
According to the dealers, oil companies used to supply fuel at a price lower than the retail price in the past. However, due to the impact of the West Asian War, the price of bulk diesel has increased from Rs 93.50 per liter to Rs 109 with the latest hikes taking the prices to Rs 152. That is, prices have increased by more than 60 percent.
It is understood that the skyrocketing prices are burdening the companies that undertake irrigation projects, roads, buildings, mining as well as agricultural sector works, industries and borewells. This has led to the slowdown of those works. In some places, situations have arisen such as complete standstill.
Along with HP, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance and Nayara companies supply bulk diesel in Telangana. Private companies that require thousands of liters of diesel per day used to buy it. If the price of diesel was Rs 95.70 at the petrol pump, oil companies would supply it to bulk buyers at subsidised rates of Rs 93.80 and even at Rs 87 in some instances.
ETV Bharat has learnt that oil companies have started incurring losses due to the war in West Asia. While the central government was bearing the burden on retail diesel in the form of subsidies, it gradually increased the prices of bulk diesel. On the other hand, companies that buy in bulk are not in a position to buy from retail fuel stations outside.
"There is no possibility of selling diesel to bulk buyers from petrol stations. If more than 200 liters of diesel is filled from the nozzle at one time, the oil companies will know. The supply to that station will be stopped,” Amarender Reddy, State President of the Petroleum Dealers Association said.
An 'infra' company that undertakes huge projects across the country, including in Telugu states, used to use diesel worth Rs 10-12 crores per day. It is estimated that the company is facing a financial burden of over Rs 6 crore per day due to the increase in prices.
Likewise, the rising oil prices are also burdening Singareni contractors and road construction contractors. The construction on the rig work at the Medigadda Barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram project was temporarily stopped reportedly due to diesel shortage. The work was resumed following government intervention.
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