Comorbidities Main Reason Behind Majority Of 190 Deaths Reported On Char Dham Routes
In the first 56 days of the Yatra, 190 people have lost their lives while more than 840 have been sent to hospitals
Published : June 15, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Dehradun: The ongoing Char Dham Yatra has witnessed the death of 190 people in its first two months. Majority of these were allegedly having comorbidities like diabetes, blood pressure and hypertension. It is being stated that lack of precautions during the Yatra is proving costly for the pilgrims. Sources informed that till now around 90 pilgrims have been airlifted to hospitals while 750 have been transported in ambulances.
The Yatra that began on April 19, is in full swing. By June 13, 34.77 lakh pilgrims had visited the Char Dham shrines. This number is expected to decrease with the advent of monsoon. Since the beginning of the Yatra, the Uttarakhand Health Department had screened 6,42,321 pilgrims till June 11. Of these, 23,657 pilgrims were found to be having comorbidities. Sources informed that instead of postponing their journey, they continued with the pilgrimage. Additionally, 2,697 pilgrims were identified to be in the high-risk category and only 170 of these decided to discontinue the pilgrimage and return home.
Information available with Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre revealed that 190 pilgrims have died in the last 56 days. The highest number of 91 deaths have been reported on the Kedarnath route while 57 pilgrims have died on Badrinath route, 25 on Yamunotri route and 17 on the Gangotri route.
As of June 13th, 12,23,074 pilgrims had visited Kedarnath, 1,092,367 Badrinath, 5,95,166 pilgrims Gangotri and 5,56,227 had reached Yamunotri.
Uttarakhand Health Department has set up screening points at seven locations of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Haridwar, Pauri and Dehradun for the pilgrims going to various shrines. Mandatory health checkups are being conducted there for pilgrims over the age of 50. Officials said that 389,478 pilgrims under the age of 50 have been screened at these screening points of which 6,805 were found to have comorbidities.
Meanwhile, 2,52,843 pilgrims above 50 have been screened with 16,852 pilgrims found to be having comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease and asthma.
Officials said that among those over 50 who had comorbidities, 2,697 were identified to be in the high-risk category out of which 170 discontinued their journey and returned home.
Sources said that many pilgrims suffering from hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease and asthma are undertaking the Yatra due to which the number of deaths is increasing.
Till now, a large number of pilgrims have availed treatment at the Health Centres built on the Yatra routes. Officials said that 2,39,427 pilgrims have sought treatment in the OPDs of these centres of which 6,168 had comorbidities.
Furthermore, 35,456 pilgrims have sought treatment in the emergency wards of which 3,483 were injured.
Director General (Health) Dr Sunita Tamta disclosed, “As compared to last year, a large number of devotees are coming for the Yatra due to which more crowds are being seen in the Dhams. The devotees that are dying due to ill health on the Yatra routes are patients with comorbidities who are above 50 years of age. It is suggested that all the devotees should follow the health advisory issued by the Health Department so that the mortality rate can be reduced. Instead of completing the Yatra in 2 days, they should complete the Yatra in a week or more. If any problem is felt, they should definitely go to the Health Centres located on the Yatra routes for a checkup.”
Meanwhile, Health Minister Subodh Uniyal said that a health advisory has been issued for the pilgrims and they have also been urged to undergo a health checkup before embarking on the pilgrimage. “Devotees above 50 need to pay special attention to this, as they are at greater risk of high-altitude sickness. If you're hiking and feeling tired, get some rest. Success is only possible when there's a spirit of cooperation on both sides,” he said.
Since the pilgrimage sites are located in the Himalayan region, the pilgrims face numerous challenges including extreme cold, intense ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure and lack of oxygen.
In light of this, the Health Department issues a health advisory. The pilgrims are advised to be well prepared, allow time for acclimatization, do breathing exercises, walk daily, get a health checkup done before the journey and travel only if fit and carry woolens and medical kits with them. They are also advised to pay heed to weather forecasts and immediately seek medical help if they feel unwell.
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