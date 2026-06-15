ETV Bharat / bharat

Comorbidities Main Reason Behind Majority Of 190 Deaths Reported On Char Dham Routes

Dehradun: The ongoing Char Dham Yatra has witnessed the death of 190 people in its first two months. Majority of these were allegedly having comorbidities like diabetes, blood pressure and hypertension. It is being stated that lack of precautions during the Yatra is proving costly for the pilgrims. Sources informed that till now around 90 pilgrims have been airlifted to hospitals while 750 have been transported in ambulances.

The Yatra that began on April 19, is in full swing. By June 13, 34.77 lakh pilgrims had visited the Char Dham shrines. This number is expected to decrease with the advent of monsoon. Since the beginning of the Yatra, the Uttarakhand Health Department had screened 6,42,321 pilgrims till June 11. Of these, 23,657 pilgrims were found to be having comorbidities. Sources informed that instead of postponing their journey, they continued with the pilgrimage. Additionally, 2,697 pilgrims were identified to be in the high-risk category and only 170 of these decided to discontinue the pilgrimage and return home.

Information available with Uttarakhand State Emergency Operations Centre revealed that 190 pilgrims have died in the last 56 days. The highest number of 91 deaths have been reported on the Kedarnath route while 57 pilgrims have died on Badrinath route, 25 on Yamunotri route and 17 on the Gangotri route.

As of June 13th, 12,23,074 pilgrims had visited Kedarnath, 1,092,367 Badrinath, 5,95,166 pilgrims Gangotri and 5,56,227 had reached Yamunotri.

Uttarakhand Health Department has set up screening points at seven locations of Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Gangotri, Yamunotri, Haridwar, Pauri and Dehradun for the pilgrims going to various shrines. Mandatory health checkups are being conducted there for pilgrims over the age of 50. Officials said that 389,478 pilgrims under the age of 50 have been screened at these screening points of which 6,805 were found to have comorbidities.

Meanwhile, 2,52,843 pilgrims above 50 have been screened with 16,852 pilgrims found to be having comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes, cardiac disease and asthma.

Officials said that among those over 50 who had comorbidities, 2,697 were identified to be in the high-risk category out of which 170 discontinued their journey and returned home.