Communist Party Of India (M) Is Trying To Expand Left Front: MA Baby
The party will organize a mass rally on March 24 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi against the notification of Labour Codes, among others.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 9:49 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: With an aim to recapture its lost vote bank in West Bengal, the Left Front has initiated the move of expansion by integrating all left-minded parties under one platform.
“We are expanding Left Front in West Bengal. Talk is on with 2-3 parties who are following left ideology,” said MA Baby, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) in New Delhi on Friday.
He said that senior party leader and Left Front chairman Biman Basu is already in talks with other parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.
“We are hopeful that in the forthcoming election we will be able to make our presence in the State,” Baby said.
At present, the Left Front consists of four parties, including CPI (M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).
The CPI (M) polit bureau held a crucial meeting at the party headquarters at AK Gopalan Bhavan to discuss its strategy ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam.
“In West Bengal, the polit bureau appeals to the people to defeat the authoritarian, anti-women and anti-poor rule of the TMC and also the communal BJP by voting for the Left Front. The BJP is spreading communal venom and utilising every opportunity to promote divisions on religious lines. Various kinds of Muslim fundamentalist and sectarian forces are also active in the state and are trying to come together in the name of fighting the BJP. These kinds of religious consolidations will increase polarisation and harm the democratic and secular character of the society. The TMC is also trying to further such religious polarisations in order to retain power,” said Baby.
Referring to the Kerala election, Baby said that despite the constant efforts of the BJP-led Union government to strangulate the LDF government, it had put up its best performance by focusing on the elimination of extreme poverty.
“Kerala is the first state to do so in the country. It has also improved public health and education, ensured the protection of the rights of the workers, and regularly supplied essential items through the PDS,” Baby said.
The incumbent Kerala government also ensured the distribution of pensions to all the deserving, and given this exceptional track record, we appeal to the people to once again vote decisively in favour of the LDF, Baby said.
“In Tamil Nadu, a strengthened DMK alliance is once again approaching the people for re-election. The BJP and AIADMK alliance is promoting communal politics centred around Thiruparankundram. We appeal to the people to re-elect the DMK alliance in order to defeat the communal machinations and strengthen the secular traditions of the state,” Baby said.
In Assam, according to Baby, the BJP is running a rabidly communal and divisive campaign and is hoping to benefit from it.
“Considering the larger interests of the people of Assam, as the largest opposition party, it is upon the Congress to ensure that anti-BJP votes are not split and the BJP is defeated,” he said, asserting that CPI (M) has been demanding more than two seats in Assam from Congress.
The CPI-M, along with other left and opposition parties, including Congress, has been trying to give a united fight against the BJP.
Coming down heavily against the BJP, Baby said that attacks on minorities, dalits and women continue unabated across the country.
“The BJP, from its official social media handle, released a video of the Chief Minister of Assam shooting at Muslims, showing the extent to which these Hindutva forces go to spread communal hatred. In Telangana, a Muslim vendor was attacked during the tribal festival, Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara. Kashmiri shawl vendors were attacked in Haryana and Uttarakhand. Such attacks on Muslim shopkeepers and small businesses are on the rise in many parts of the country. Attacks on Muslims offering Namaz during Ramzan are being reported from various states,” he said.
Baby claimed that ABVP goondas attacked SFI, AISA students who are protesting the casteist and insensitive remarks of the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU.
“The RSS demolished SFI and CITU flagpoles in Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The polit bureau condemns these attacks and appeals to the people to resist the attempts of the RSS/BJP to divide the society on communal lines,” he said.
Referring to the special intensive revision (SIR) process, Baby said that the SIR process in West Bengal has turned out to be one of the most controversial, with large sections of the population subjected to unforeseen hardships.
“Though the Supreme Court has refused to outrightly stop the SIR process, it has now intervened and appointed judicial officers to monitor the process. This vindicates the charge that it is being attempted in an extremely compressed timeline. The entire exercise is proving to be extremely painful for people who are forced to run from pillar to post,” Baby said.
The CPI-M general secretary also attacked the central government over the US-India trade deal.
“The BJP-led government decided to enter into an interim trade deal with the United States that is highly detrimental to the country’s interests. The trade deal will devastate the lives of crores of Indian peasants and workers. All available details of the interim deal indicate that the government has surrendered to the US. It has succumbed to US dictates on oil purchases and curtailed the import of Russian oil,” he said.
He said that the polit bureau of the CPI(M) will mobilise people against these policies and organise a huge rally on March 24 at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.
“The Jan Akrosh Jathas will carry this message to the entire Northern India,” he said.
The Jan Akrosh Jathas rally will be organised against the notification of Labour Codes, the scrapping of MGNREGA and enactment of VBGRAMG, the electricity amendment bill, the seed bill and against the Indo-US trade deal, he said.