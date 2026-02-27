ETV Bharat / bharat

Communist Party Of India (M) Is Trying To Expand Left Front: MA Baby

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: With an aim to recapture its lost vote bank in West Bengal, the Left Front has initiated the move of expansion by integrating all left-minded parties under one platform.

“We are expanding Left Front in West Bengal. Talk is on with 2-3 parties who are following left ideology,” said MA Baby, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI-Marxist) in New Delhi on Friday.

He said that senior party leader and Left Front chairman Biman Basu is already in talks with other parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation.

“We are hopeful that in the forthcoming election we will be able to make our presence in the State,” Baby said.

At present, the Left Front consists of four parties, including CPI (M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and All India Forward Bloc (AIFB).

The CPI (M) polit bureau held a crucial meeting at the party headquarters at AK Gopalan Bhavan to discuss its strategy ahead of the forthcoming Assembly election in States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam.

“In West Bengal, the polit bureau appeals to the people to defeat the authoritarian, anti-women and anti-poor rule of the TMC and also the communal BJP by voting for the Left Front. The BJP is spreading communal venom and utilising every opportunity to promote divisions on religious lines. Various kinds of Muslim fundamentalist and sectarian forces are also active in the state and are trying to come together in the name of fighting the BJP. These kinds of religious consolidations will increase polarisation and harm the democratic and secular character of the society. The TMC is also trying to further such religious polarisations in order to retain power,” said Baby.

Referring to the Kerala election, Baby said that despite the constant efforts of the BJP-led Union government to strangulate the LDF government, it had put up its best performance by focusing on the elimination of extreme poverty.

“Kerala is the first state to do so in the country. It has also improved public health and education, ensured the protection of the rights of the workers, and regularly supplied essential items through the PDS,” Baby said.

The incumbent Kerala government also ensured the distribution of pensions to all the deserving, and given this exceptional track record, we appeal to the people to once again vote decisively in favour of the LDF, Baby said.

“In Tamil Nadu, a strengthened DMK alliance is once again approaching the people for re-election. The BJP and AIADMK alliance is promoting communal politics centred around Thiruparankundram. We appeal to the people to re-elect the DMK alliance in order to defeat the communal machinations and strengthen the secular traditions of the state,” Baby said.

In Assam, according to Baby, the BJP is running a rabidly communal and divisive campaign and is hoping to benefit from it.