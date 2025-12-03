ETV Bharat / bharat

Snooping Will Never Happen With Sanchar Saathi App: Scindia In LS

New Delhi: Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said snooping is neither possible nor will it happen with the Sanchar Saathi safety app, amid a row over his ministry's order asking smartphone makers to preload the state-run cybersecurity app on all new devices. In Lok Sabha, Scindia said the app is for the protection of the people.

Sanchar Saathi app se "na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga", the minister said during Question Hour. In the context of the discussions about the app, the minister also said the government want to give power in the hands of the people to help them protect themselves.