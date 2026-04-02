ETV Bharat / bharat

Communication Apps Need To Comply With SIM Binding Rules By Dec 31: MoS Telecom

New Delhi: Communication service apps need to report compliance with SIM-binding rules by December 31, Parliament was informed on Thursday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Telecom, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, said that the web services of mobile apps are required to be logged out on the basis of risk-based analysis, and the government has not specified any time period for the log out.

"The government has issued directions to certain app-based communication service providers to link the SIM card (associated with mobile number used for identification ofcustomers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services) present in the device of the customer/user with the communication service apps concerned and has specified the timeframe for compliance with the same as December 31, 2026," the minister said.