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Communal Narratives Define Run Up To Kerala Assembly Polls

Thiruvananthapuram: The run up to the 2026 Kerala assembly polls is uniquely defined by communal narratives. The allegations and counter allegations on communalism have overshadowed traditional issues culminating in what political strategists call a ‘dangerously communalized’ political landscape.

Both the major fronts—the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF)—are accusing each other of opportunistically aligning with communal entities, be it minority or majority, to secure an electoral advantage.

Statements by Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) K.M. Shaji and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) B. Gopalakrishnan, alongside allegations and counter allegations between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan revolves around a volatile communal theme.

This campaign reached an unprecedented height of religious and identity based campaigning with the controversial ‘Daughter of Qaumil’ campaign targeting Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leader Fathimath Thehliya which immediately generated a fresh round of attacks and counter attacks between the UDF and LDF. The controversy surrounded circulation of an audio clip where votes were allegedly being sought for a community candidate.



Although the LDF initiated the debate by attacking the UDF on communalism, the narrative quickly devolved into mutual exchange forcing both the fronts to defend their secular credentials against accusations of opportunistically engaging with communal rhetoric or entities. Several controversial statements have further fueled the polarization.

Former MLA Shaji delivered a widely criticized speech at the IUML’s Waqf Protection Rally on April 16, 2025 where he stated, "Religion is the problem, it is the problem of our identity."

Shaji had made a similar speech five months before at the Dubai Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) conference declaring that the party's goal was to form the government for the benefit of the Muslim community with the aim to obtain more representation in management schools.



The Communist Party of India (Marxist) foresaw the UDF preparing a narrative portraying the Left Front as anti-religious minority and the Chief Minister as ‘anti-Muslim and another version of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’. It decided to counter this aggressive campaign, and the first major counter move came from former central committee member A.K. Balan.

Balan claimed that if the UDF came to power, the Jamaat-e-Islami would rule the Home Department, leading to a repeat of riots like Marad and creating an opportunity for the RSS to escalate communal violence.

Subsequently, the Left leaders, including the Chief Minister and Binoy Viswam, picked up Balan's statement alleging that the UDF's alliance with the Welfare Party, the political wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami, was proof of its communal alignment. Vijayan stated that the Left would not do anything cheap for four votes.

Furthermore, CPM leaders alleged that Shaji was fielded from the stronghold of Vengara on the instructions of the Jamaat-e-Islami, a move political opponents quickly realized was based on the calculation that majority community votes would favour the Left Front.



Responding to the attacks, the Congress and the UDF raked up the allegation of a CPM-BJP deal and stated that the understanding between the CPM and Vijayan with majority communal forces had continued since the Lok Sabha elections.

In turn, the Left Front retorted that the deal was between the UDF and the BJP. The LDF also faced heat after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the Popular Front, announced it would withdraw its Manjeswaram candidate in support of the Left Front.