ETV Bharat / bharat

'Commitment To Seva And Nation Building': PM Modi Lauds Mohan Bhagwat’s Address At RSS Centenary Event

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat’s address at the organisation’s centenary Vijayadashami celebrations in Nagpur, highlighting his remarks on national progress, social unity, self-reliance and nation-building. PM Modi described Bhagwat’s address as “very motivating” and said he had spoken at length on a wide range of issues.

He also highlighted the RSS Chief’s emphasis on the commitment to service and nation-building among RSS volunteers, along with the organisation’s concept of Panch Parivartan.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "A very motivating address by Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat Ji during the Shatabdi Varsh Shri Vijayadashami Utsav in Nagpur. He has spoken at length on a wide range of issues including national progress and social unity, the need for self-reliance and to strengthen the character of society."

“Particularly noteworthy was his emphasis on the commitment to Seva and nation building that is integral to every RSS Swayamsevak. He also spoke about the Panch Parivartan and how these can contribute meaningfully to positive social change,” the post read.

The RSS held its annual Vijayadashami celebrations at Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur as part of the concluding year of its centenary celebrations. Addressing the centenary celebrations, Bhagwat recalled the contributions of Sant Ravidas, Swami Shraddhanand and Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, highlighting their roles in promoting spiritual devotion, social harmony and the protection of religious values. He said the organisation had spent the past 100 years working to awaken self-awareness and strengthen India's unity and identity.

“Remembering them is also appropriate because the work that the Sangh has been carrying out for the past 100 years is precisely aimed at awakening this self-awareness. On the foundation of that self-awareness, identity, and ethos, it strives to make India united and strong,” the RSS chief said.