ETV Bharat / bharat

Commissioning Of Three Navy Ships Puts Bhilai Steel Plant Under National Spotlight

Bhilai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned the warships stealth frigate 'INS Dunagiri', detection of enemy submarines 'INS Agray' and ocean reconnaissance survey ship 'INS Sanshodhak' in Kolkata, the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has earned national spotlight by producing the defence grade super steel for the Navy vessels.

The three modern warships were dedicated to the Indian Navy by PM Modi at a special ceremony at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. With these ships, India's surveillance system on the Indian Ocean and maritime borders will be greatly strengthened.

Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has made a major contribution in further strengthening India's maritime security.

To give rock-like strength to warships, hot rolled sheets and plates of 'DMR-249A' grade were specially produced at Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela steel plants. This is not ordinary steel, but it has been made keeping in mind the very stringent defense standards. This special steel provides warships with unmatched strength and durability to withstand ocean waves, salt water and fierce attacks.