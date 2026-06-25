Commissioning Of Three Navy Ships Puts Bhilai Steel Plant Under National Spotlight
The Bhilai Steel Plant besides the Bokaro and Rourkela steel plants manufactured hot rolled sheets and plates of 'DMR-249A' for the warships.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Bhilai: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently commissioned the warships stealth frigate 'INS Dunagiri', detection of enemy submarines 'INS Agray' and ocean reconnaissance survey ship 'INS Sanshodhak' in Kolkata, the Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has earned national spotlight by producing the defence grade super steel for the Navy vessels.
The three modern warships were dedicated to the Indian Navy by PM Modi at a special ceremony at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in Kolkata. With these ships, India's surveillance system on the Indian Ocean and maritime borders will be greatly strengthened.
Bhilai Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh has made a major contribution in further strengthening India's maritime security.
To give rock-like strength to warships, hot rolled sheets and plates of 'DMR-249A' grade were specially produced at Bhilai, Bokaro and Rourkela steel plants. This is not ordinary steel, but it has been made keeping in mind the very stringent defense standards. This special steel provides warships with unmatched strength and durability to withstand ocean waves, salt water and fierce attacks.
Amulya Priyadarshi, Public Relations Officer, Bhilai Steel Plant said that they received special orders adding that the Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has given new strength to the naval capabilities of the country by supplying 5,700 tonnes of special steel used in the construction of these three warships.
“The contribution of Bhilai Steel Plant in the country's security and nation building is continuously increasing,” he said.
According to Bhilai Steel Plant officials, producing such high-tech steel within the country proves that India is no longer dependent on other countries for defense material. SAIL has earlier provided similar strong steel for the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'INS Vikrant', which shows its role in nation building.
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