ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Supply Recovers To 70 Pc Amid Disruptions: Indian Oil Corporation

New Delhi: State-run oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Monday said commercial LPG supply has recovered to around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels amid ongoing geopolitical disruptions.

The PSU firm further noted that it continues to work towards maintaining reliable and efficient energy access, aiming to support both households and businesses during the current period of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that online LPG bookings have surged to 95 per cent, while no instances of stock depletion have been reported at distributorships.

Over 51 lakh domestic cylinders were delivered on April 4 alone, according to the government. To streamline distribution and prevent diversion, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)-based deliveries have risen sharply to 90 per cent from 53 per cent in February, before supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict.