ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Shortage Forces Restaurants To Cut Hours And Menus, Says Tourism Industry Stakeholders

New Delhi: Ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the US have started disrupting the supply of commercial LPG in India, causing major operational challenges for the country’s restaurant industry.

Several stakeholders of the sector claimed that their establishments are facing fuel shortages that have forced many to reduce operating hours, limit menus, or temporarily close, impacting both service delivery and profitability.

The worst affected among them are independent neighbourhood outlets, quick-service restaurants, large hotel kitchens and organised food service chains.

Industry stakeholders said that restaurants typically function on tight supply cycles for cooking fuel, and any interruption can quickly disrupt service delivery, menu planning, and overall efficiency. “In several cases, establishments have been forced to limit operating hours or modify their menus to manage available resources,” they said.

Rajan Sehgal, Co-Chair of the Tourism & Hospitality Committee, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (PHD CCI), said that the restaurants and food service establishments were facing rising operational costs, driven by energy price volatility, constraints in the supply of commercial LPG, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

These challenges, he said, had significantly affected food procurement and logistics, placing additional strain on the industry's day-to-day functioning.

“India’s tourism sector remains fundamentally resilient, supported by a large domestic travel market, expanding aviation connectivity and growing international interest in India’s cultural, spiritual and experiential tourism offerings,” he stated.

Improving energy supply stability for the hospitality and restaurant sectors—through measures such as expanding piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure and more efficient governance of LPG supply—can play a crucial role in reducing operational disruptions and limiting cost volatility. These steps would enhance reliability in fuel access, enabling businesses to maintain consistent operations and better manage expenses.