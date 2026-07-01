ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Price Reduced By Rs 183.50, To Cost Rs 2,930 In Delhi

New Delhi: Prices of commercial LPG, the one used in hotels and restaurants, were cut by Rs 183.50 per 19-kg cylinder on Wednesday -- the first reduction in rates this year.

This is the first reduction in commercial cooking gas rates this year, following a series of hikes in the wake of the West Asia crisis, which caused energy supply disruptions across the globe. Commercial LPG now costs Rs 2,930 per 19-kg cylinder, oil companies said.

In addition to the cut in commercial LPG rates, oil marketing companies have also lowered the price of the 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder by Rs 13. Following the revision, the retail price of a 5-kg FTL cylinder in Delhi now stands at Rs 808.50, ANI reported, quoting sources. However, the price of domestic 14.2-kg LPG cylinders, which were hiked by Rs 29 on June 7, remained unchanged at Rs 942.

Commercial LPG rates hit an all-time high of Rs 3,113 per 19-kg cylinder last month as the West Asia crisis drove up crude oil prices. The rates are revised on the 1st of every month based on average benchmark rates in the previous month. The latest reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after a series of price changes in recent months.