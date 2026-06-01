Commercial LPG Cylinders Get Costlier, New Rates Effective From June 1; Domestic LPG Prices Unchanged
Prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, and by Rs 53.50 in Kolkata.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:32 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid ongoing crisis in West Asia, commercial LPG cylinders have become more expensive in India from Monday (June 1), with the price of a 19-kg cylinder increased by Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.50 in Kolkata, according to reports. However, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG rates have remained unchanged.
While the revised price of 19-kg commercial cylinder in the national capital now stands at Rs 3,113.50, the rate in Kolkata has gone up to Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder, ANI reported quoting sources. Rates for the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder used in household kitchens remained unchanged at Rs 913.
The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been raised by Rs 11. In Delhi, these cylinders will now cost Rs 821.50. The revised rates came into effect on June 1.
Notably, prices were last revised on May 1, when the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by a whopping Rs 993 across the country.
The latest price revision comes days after the government said it is working to strengthen India's fuel security through strategic reserves while ensuring uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG.
Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has asked oil marketing companies to maintain a minimum LPG reserve equivalent to 30 days' demand. "Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve that should be minimum 30 days with them and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working," Sharma said.
She, however, said there is no shortage of fuel in the country at present. "We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and LPG, natural gas and fuel inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at optimum level and LPG production is all time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on LPG distributorship," Sharma said.
Acknowledging the unusual sales patterns at some retail outlets, she added, "It is being seen on retail outlets that there is abnormal sale at many places. Some are due to agricultural demand and some are due to bulk sale."
According to Sharma, overall fuel sales have recorded growth of more than 30 per cent. Fourteen districts have reported over 100 per cent growth in petrol sales, while six districts have seen a 38 per cent decline in oil marketing company sales.
To prevent diversion and hoarding, enforcement drives have been intensified. Sharma said 6,500 raids on LPG operations were conducted over the last four days, leading to five FIRs and the arrest of two people.
At fuel retail outlets, authorities conducted 900 raids over two days. During these operations, 417 litres of petrol and 75,715 litres of diesel were seized. Twelve FIRs were registered and 15 people were arrested.
On LPG availability, Sharma said domestic refineries currently produce around 50-52 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of LPG daily against demand of about 72 TMT. She added that the LPG backlog has come down to 4.5 days.
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