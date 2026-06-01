ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Cylinders Get Costlier, New Rates Effective From June 1; Domestic LPG Prices Unchanged

New Delhi: Amid ongoing crisis in West Asia, commercial LPG cylinders have become more expensive in India from Monday (June 1), with the price of a 19-kg cylinder increased by Rs 42 in Delhi and Rs 53.50 in Kolkata, according to reports. However, petrol, diesel and domestic LPG rates have remained unchanged.

While the revised price of 19-kg commercial cylinder in the national capital now stands at Rs 3,113.50, the rate in Kolkata has gone up to Rs 3,255.50 per cylinder, ANI reported quoting sources. Rates for the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder used in household kitchens remained unchanged at Rs 913.

The price of 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has also been raised by Rs 11. In Delhi, these cylinders will now cost Rs 821.50. The revised rates came into effect on June 1.

Notably, prices were last revised on May 1, when the cost of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by a whopping Rs 993 across the country.

The latest price revision comes days after the government said it is working to strengthen India's fuel security through strategic reserves while ensuring uninterrupted supply of petroleum products and LPG.

Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on Friday, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has asked oil marketing companies to maintain a minimum LPG reserve equivalent to 30 days' demand. "Regarding strategic reserves, we are working on the strategic reserves also. And we have asked the oil marketing companies to work out that the LPG reserve that should be minimum 30 days with them and they are working on it. And similarly, for crude also, we are working," Sharma said.

She, however, said there is no shortage of fuel in the country at present. "We have sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and LPG, natural gas and fuel inventories are tied up. All our refineries are operating at optimum level and LPG production is all time high, almost 90 DMT per day. No dry out has been reported on LPG distributorship," Sharma said.