Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Over Rs 200; Domestic LPG Rates Unchanged
Centre has reduced the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata. However, domestic cylinder prices have remained unchanged.
Published : August 1, 2026 at 7:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The central government on Saturday (August 1) announced reduction in the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, offering major relief to commercial users. However, domestic cylinder prices have remained unchanged.
As per the latest revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following the reduction, the price of one commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, ANI reported citing sources.
The revised prices have come into effect immediately.
The price cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses. There has been no change in the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders supplied to households.
Today's reduction marks the second consecutive cut in commercial LPG cylinder prices. Oil marketing companies had reduced prices in July after steep hikes in May and June, when global LPG prices surged due to the US-Iran war and the West Asia crisis.
The price revision comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with senior ministers and top officials to review India's preparedness amid the evolving situation in West Asia. During the meeting, the government's fuel supply situation was also assessed.
According to sources, the government has maintained that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the country despite the ongoing geopolitical tensions.