ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed By Over Rs 200; Domestic LPG Rates Unchanged

New Delhi: The central government on Saturday (August 1) announced reduction in the prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by over Rs 200 in Delhi and Kolkata, offering major relief to commercial users. However, domestic cylinder prices have remained unchanged.

As per the latest revision, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been slashed by Rs 202 in Delhi and Rs 209 in Kolkata. Following the reduction, the price of one commercial LPG cylinder will be Rs 2,872.50 in Kolkata, ANI reported citing sources.

The revised prices have come into effect immediately.

The price cut applies only to commercial LPG cylinders used by restaurants, hotels and other businesses. There has been no change in the prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders supplied to households.