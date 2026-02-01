ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise By Rs 49 From Feb 1

New Delhi: Commercial LPG cylinder prices have been increased by Rs 49 from February 1, bringing higher costs for businesses that rely on these cylinders for daily operations. Oil marketing companies announced the hike as part of their regular monthly price revision.

The increase applies to the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is commonly used by hotels, restaurants, and small food outlets. In Delhi, the new retail price of a commercial cylinder has gone up to Rs 1,740.50. However, prices of domestic LPG cylinders, of 14.2 kg, remain unchanged. However, there is some relief for households as the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has not been changed.

Oil companies confirmed that there is no revision in cooking gas prices for home consumers from February 1. Officials said LPG prices are reviewed at the start of every month and are adjusted based on global fuel prices, exchange rates, and transportation costs.