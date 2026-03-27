ETV Bharat / bharat

Commercial LPG Allocation Raised To 70% With Priority To Key Industries: Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

The Minister further said that when the rest of the world has been taking drastic fuel conservation measures such as odd-even, four-day work weeks, school and office closures and increasing fuel prices by 20-30 percent, India under PM Modi remains an "oasis of energy security, availability and affordability".

Announcing the commercial LPG allocation initiative, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said, "Taking a further step to ease supply of commercial LPG, Government of India has decided to increase the commercial LPG allocation of states to 70%, with 20% allocation given to industries such as steel, automobile, textile and other labour intensive industries. Priority will be given to those industries where piped gas is not a substitute".

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday announced an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to states and Union Territories, taking the total allocation to 70 per cent.

Puri also shared a letter issued by Neeraj Mittal, secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to the states and UTs on his X handle.

"In addition to the existing 50% allocation above, an additional 20% is now proposed, that would bring the total commercial LPG allocation to 70% of the pre-crisis level of the packed non-domestic LPG," the letter reads.

The additional allocation shall be given to industries with priority to steel, automobile, textile, dye, chemicals, and plastics, which are labour-intensive and provide support to other essential sectors, the letter said. Among these, priority shall be given to process industries or those requiring LPG for specialised heating purposes that cannot be substituted by natural gas, it added.

"I also urge all states to avail of the 10% reform-based allocation immediately, if they have not already done so. With this, the allocation to commercial/industrial LPG will rise to 70% (with 10% reform based) and enable relief to industrial operations in the state," Mittal wrote.

The move comes in the backdrop of the global oil and gas disturbances in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing war. To combat the situation, the Central government had initially curtailed commercial LPG supplies to hotels to prioritise domestic supplies. On March 21, the government had approved an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial LPG to states and UTs, taking the total allocation to 50 per cent, which has now been raised to 70 per cent.