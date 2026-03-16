ETV Bharat / bharat

India-US Trade Deal To Be Signed Once New Tariff Architecture Is Established: Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal

New Delhi: Actual signing of India-US trade deal will be done when the new architecture of tariffs is in place, says Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. "We are talking right now on details with the US," he said on Monday.

Earlier on March 5, speaking at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, the US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said that the United States will work with India to "make sure that its short and long-term energy needs are met."

In February, India and the US agreed to finalise an interim trade deal, under which Washington agreed to cut down the tariffs to 18 per cent.

However, following the US Supreme Court verdict on tariffs, Trump imposed a 10 per cent tariff on all countries, including India, from February 24 for 150 days. He raised the same to 15 per cent, which means that India now faces a tariff rate of 15 per cent, down from 18 per cent.