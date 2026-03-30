ETV Bharat / bharat

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Visit Canada In May for trade talks

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Canada in May amidst ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the two countries. On March 2, the two countries launched negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

The issue of Goyal’s visit came up during his meeting with Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, on the sidelines of the 14th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The bilateral discussion focused on expediting the recently launched India-Canada CEPA negotiations. “(Maninder) Sidhu extended a warm welcome to Goyal for his upcoming visit to Canada in May 2026, leading a major Indian business delegation,” the commerce ministry said in a statement.

It said that India also supported Canada’s proposal to send a business delegation to India covering high-tech sectors such as aerospace, defence, and space.

Underlining the importance of the clean energy transition, both ministers agreed to explore cooperation in nuclear energy and other critical areas, including agriculture and critical minerals, it added.

During a meeting between Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter J Kyle, both sides discussed the issue of implementation of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA), which was signed on July 24, 2025.