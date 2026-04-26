ETV Bharat / bharat

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal To Meet Exporters, Industry Associations On April 27

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will hold a meeting with representatives of export promotion councils (EPCs) and industry associations on April 27 here to discuss ways to boost the country's outbound shipments, an official said.

The meeting will be held after India and New Zealand sign the free trade pact here at Bharat Mandapam. Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, is already here with a business delegation.

The minister is holding talks with Indian and New Zealand business leaders at Agra on Sunday. Sector representatives who will be present in the meeting include leather, pharma, auro, sports goods and engineering, the official said.

The meeting on Monday is also important as Indian exporters are reeling under the impact of the West Asia crisis, triggered by the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Shipping companies are reluctant to carry goods in the Middle East countries, a key export destination for Indian businesses.

Merchandise exports posted the steepest fall in five months, declining 7.44 per cent in March to USD 38.92 billion due to trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, with shipments to West Asia contracting by more than 50 per cent during the month.