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Come Out Of Nehruvian, Radical Mindset: VHP To Hamid Ansari On 'Hindu Communalism' Remarks

Former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari ( File/IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The VHP hit out at former vice president Mohammad Hamid Ansari over remarks on "Hindu right-wing communalism", alleging that the views reflect his "Hindu-hating, Nehruvian and radical mindset". VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal said on Sunday that before describing India's majority Hindu society as a "threat to India", Ansari should have looked at the "mirror" of his own public life. During an event on Friday, Ansari quoted former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's statement that the "real danger to India is not communism, but Hindu right-wing communalism". The former vice president pointed out that Nehru's remarks, made during a meeting of officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and recorded by former foreign secretary Jagat Singh Gundevia, were documented by constitutional expert A G Noorani in his 2019 book 'The RSS: A Menace to India'.