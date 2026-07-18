'Come Back Today, I Will Resign Within An Hour': Abhishek Banerjee's Open Challenge To TMC Rebels
Abhishek said the rebels have already struck a deal with the BJP to seek protection from the ED, CBI and other investigating agencies.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged former party rebels leaders who switched sides or joined the rebel camp after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, saying he would resign from the party within an hour if they returned to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Several MPs and MLAs who either left the TMC or joined the rebel faction after the Assembly elections had alleged that one of the primary reasons behind their exit was Abhishek's leadership style. Recently, senior TMC leaders Anubrata Mondal and MLA Madan Mitra, who made the exit, publicly expressed frustration over the TMC general secretary.
Both of them later joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee. The common frustration among the rebel leaders is that Mamata did not listen to their issues regarding Abhishek. Responding to the criticism, Abhishek said those blaming him should first return to the TMC if they genuinely believed in Mamata's leadership.
“Those who left the party and are now abusing or blaming me today, I challenge them to return to Didi. If they do, I will resign from my party post within one hour,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.
“But they will not do that. They have already struck a deal with the BJP. The arrangement is simple- leave the party, join the rebel camp or the BJP, seek protection from the ED, CBI and other investigating agencies, and then start blaming and abusing Abhishek Banerjee,” he added.
Abhishek dared the dissident leaders to face the investigating agencies instead of turning their backs on Mamata Banerjee. “I also want to say something to those who leave their party the moment they receive a notice from the ED, CBI or any investigating agency. If you have done nothing wrong, then face the investigation," Banerjee said.
Noting that he has been summoned repeatedly by the CID and other agencies, and a number of FIRs have been registered against him, the TMC leader said he did not run away.
“For us, protection from the ED or the CBI is not important. The only protection that matters is the trust and support of the people. If I ever bow before anyone, I will bow only before the people in a democracy, never before the powerful individuals sitting in Delhi. That is the principle on which I stand,” he added.
Abhishek argued that he was ready to accept responsibility for the 2026 poll defeat only if he is credited with the party’s victory in the parliamentary polls in 2024 when the party won 29 of the 42 seats it contested.
“Anyone who wants to return before the July 21 rally can come back, and I will ensure that they are accommodated. Those facing serious allegations should not expect political protection by changing sides, because the people will ultimately deliver the final verdict,” he said.
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