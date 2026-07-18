ETV Bharat / bharat

'Come Back Today, I Will Resign Within An Hour': Abhishek Banerjee's Open Challenge To TMC Rebels

Kolkata: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday challenged former party rebels leaders who switched sides or joined the rebel camp after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, saying he would resign from the party within an hour if they returned to former chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Several MPs and MLAs who either left the TMC or joined the rebel faction after the Assembly elections had alleged that one of the primary reasons behind their exit was Abhishek's leadership style. Recently, senior TMC leaders Anubrata Mondal and MLA Madan Mitra, who made the exit, publicly expressed frustration over the TMC general secretary.

Both of them later joined the rebel camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee. The common frustration among the rebel leaders is that Mamata did not listen to their issues regarding Abhishek. Responding to the criticism, Abhishek said those blaming him should first return to the TMC if they genuinely believed in Mamata's leadership.

“Those who left the party and are now abusing or blaming me today, I challenge them to return to Didi. If they do, I will resign from my party post within one hour,” the Diamond Harbour MP said.

“But they will not do that. They have already struck a deal with the BJP. The arrangement is simple- leave the party, join the rebel camp or the BJP, seek protection from the ED, CBI and other investigating agencies, and then start blaming and abusing Abhishek Banerjee,” he added.