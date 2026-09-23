Colombo-Bound VietJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport, To Depart After Engine Repair
The VietJet Airlines flight was diverted to Chennai airport after one engine failed and it will depart today after repair.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 12:26 PM IST
Chennai: A VietJet Airlines flight en route from Vietnam to Sri Lanka made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport late Tuesday night following a sudden mechanical failure. Officials said the flight will depart from Chennai on Wednesday following repair.
The flight from Ho Chi Minh City International Airport in Vietnam to Colombo, had 143 passengers on board and nine crew members. No injuries were reported.
The aircraft was cruising at an altitude of approximately 36,000 feet towards Sri Lanka when one of its engines suddenly failed. Realising the danger of continuing the flight, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at the nearest suitable airport. Subsequently, the pilots contacted the Chennai Airport control room through their airline's headquarters in Delhi. They requested permission for an emergency landing and asked for all necessary safety arrangements to ensure a safe touchdown.
Following this, all necessary safety arrangements were made for an emergency landing in Chennai. Subsequently, at around 10:30 pm, permission for landing was granted to the flight and subsequently, it landed safely at Chennai airport at 10:40 pm.
All passengers were accommodated in the airport lounges, where arrangements were made to provide them with drinking water and snacks. Meanwhile, a team of aircraft engineers worked on repairing the faulty engine.
Officials have been announced that the aircraft will depart on Wednesday after repair.
Also Read