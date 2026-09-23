ETV Bharat / bharat

Colombo-Bound VietJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Chennai Airport, To Depart After Engine Repair

Chennai: A VietJet Airlines flight en route from Vietnam to Sri Lanka made an emergency landing at Chennai Airport late Tuesday night following a sudden mechanical failure. Officials said the flight will depart from Chennai on Wednesday following repair.

The flight from Ho Chi Minh City International Airport in Vietnam to Colombo, had 143 passengers on board and nine crew members. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft was cruising at an altitude of approximately 36,000 feet towards Sri Lanka when one of its engines suddenly failed. Realising the danger of continuing the flight, the pilots decided to make an emergency landing at the nearest suitable airport. Subsequently, the pilots contacted the Chennai Airport control room through their airline's headquarters in Delhi. They requested permission for an emergency landing and asked for all necessary safety arrangements to ensure a safe touchdown.