College Teacher On SIR Duty In Ghaziabad Dies Of 'Brain Haemorrhage'

Ghaziabad(UP): A 58-year-old biology teacher deployed as a booth-level officer (BLO) for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise died at his Nehru Nagar residence in Modinagar, officials said on Saturday.

Officials of the district administration said Lal Mohan Singh, who was a teacher of Modi Science and Commerce Inter College, allegedly died of a brain haemorrhage.

The college's principal, Satish Chand Agarwal, told reporters that Singh had been unwell and was under "heavy pressure" due to door-to-door verification work.

"The administration had warned that the work must be completed at any cost. He was working under stress," he said. Singh had been assigned SIR duty in the Sahibabad Assembly constituency.