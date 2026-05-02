ETV Bharat / bharat

Collect Fees On A Monthly Basis: Directorate Of Education To Delhi Schools

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education has directed all private, unaided, and recognised schools in the national capital to strictly collect fees on a monthly basis. The directorate warned of strict action against any school found violating these regulations.

In an order issued on April 30, the directorate noted that it had received numerous complaints from parents alleging that certain schools were compelling them to pay fees on a bi-monthly, quarterly, or other advance basis, thereby imposing an unnecessary financial burden on families.

The directive reiterated that schools must not make it mandatory, essential, or binding for parents to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. This move aligns with previous directives and a ruling by the Delhi High Court, which emphasised the need for a fee collection structure that is convenient and fair to parents.