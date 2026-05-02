Collect Fees On A Monthly Basis: Directorate Of Education To Delhi Schools
Says it had received complaints from parents alleging certain schools were compelling them to pay fees on a bi-monthly, quarterly, or other advance basis.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate of Education has directed all private, unaided, and recognised schools in the national capital to strictly collect fees on a monthly basis. The directorate warned of strict action against any school found violating these regulations.
In an order issued on April 30, the directorate noted that it had received numerous complaints from parents alleging that certain schools were compelling them to pay fees on a bi-monthly, quarterly, or other advance basis, thereby imposing an unnecessary financial burden on families.
The directive reiterated that schools must not make it mandatory, essential, or binding for parents to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single instalment. This move aligns with previous directives and a ruling by the Delhi High Court, which emphasised the need for a fee collection structure that is convenient and fair to parents.
According to the order, "No school shall, in any manner whatsoever, compel, coerce, or force any parent or guardian to pay fees for a period exceeding one calendar month in a single installment."
However, it is clarified that parents or guardians who, of their own free will—and without any pressure or inducement—find it convenient to pay fees for a period exceeding one month in a single instalment may be permitted to do so.
Furthermore, the order stipulates that no school shall make the payment of advance fees a precondition for admission, continued enrolment, or access to any student services. All schools are required to prominently display this order on their notice boards and upload it to their official websites within seven working days.
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