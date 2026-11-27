ETV Bharat / bharat

Cold Wave Alert In Rajasthan, Dense Fog To Affect North India; Rain Likely In Southern States

A vendor rows a wooden boat carrying potted flowers and earthen pots across the Dal Lake on a cold day, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As winter gradually sets in, people across several parts of India are beginning to experience colder mornings, fog and changing weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for isolated places in East Rajasthan on November 27 and 28. Dense fog is also likely in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and several northeastern states, which could affect visibility during morning travel.

While northern India is likely to experience colder conditions, the weather picture is different in the south. Several southern states are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh are among the regions likely to witness rain. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see an increase in rainfall activity towards the end of November.

Commuters make their way as fog engulfs the surroundings on a cold morning, in Nadia district, West Bengal, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (PTI)

East Rajasthan Under Cold Wave Alert; Sikar Records 5°C

People in East Rajasthan may have to prepare for colder mornings over the next two days. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places on November 27 and 28.

The latest temperature observations also indicate that minimum temperatures have dropped below normal in several parts of the country. Sikar in Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of India at 5 degrees Celsius.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi also recorded minimum temperatures 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at many places. Some areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh reported below-normal minimum temperatures as well.

The falling temperatures are adding to the winter chill in several northern areas, particularly during early morning and night hours.

Dense Fog Likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

For people heading to offices, schools or other destinations early in the morning, fog may create additional difficulties over the next few days. Reduced visibility could affect road and rail movement in several parts of North and Northeast India.

The IMD has forecast dense fog at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 27.

The warning will continue on November 28 over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh may also experience dense fog between November 27 and 30.

People travelling during early morning hours should remain cautious, particularly on highways and roads where visibility may drop. Foggy conditions can also affect the movement of trains and other transport services.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Likely to Receive Rain

While northern states are preparing for colder mornings, several parts of southern India are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.

People wade through rainwater stagnation on a road near the Nalikinaru bus stop following heavy rain, in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (PTI)

According to the IMD, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 27 and 28. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 27 and December 2.

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Wind speeds may reach 30-40 kmph, with gusts of up to 50 kmph. Strong surface winds are also expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27 and 28.

Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka may also receive rainfall during this period. These changing conditions could bring wet weather to several coastal and southern areas over the coming days.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands May See Increased Rainfall from November 29

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience changing weather conditions towards the end of November.

The islands may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 27 and 28. However, rainfall activity is expected to increase from November 29, with fairly widespread to widespread showers likely to continue until December 2.