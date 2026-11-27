Cold Wave Alert In Rajasthan, Dense Fog To Affect North India; Rain Likely In Southern States
While northern states are preparing for colder mornings, several parts of southern India are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
New Delhi: As winter gradually sets in, people across several parts of India are beginning to experience colder mornings, fog and changing weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for isolated places in East Rajasthan on November 27 and 28. Dense fog is also likely in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and several northeastern states, which could affect visibility during morning travel.
While northern India is likely to experience colder conditions, the weather picture is different in the south. Several southern states are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms over the next few days. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh are among the regions likely to witness rain. Meanwhile, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may see an increase in rainfall activity towards the end of November.
East Rajasthan Under Cold Wave Alert; Sikar Records 5°C
People in East Rajasthan may have to prepare for colder mornings over the next two days. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places on November 27 and 28.
The latest temperature observations also indicate that minimum temperatures have dropped below normal in several parts of the country. Sikar in Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of India at 5 degrees Celsius.
Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi also recorded minimum temperatures 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at many places. Some areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh reported below-normal minimum temperatures as well.
The falling temperatures are adding to the winter chill in several northern areas, particularly during early morning and night hours.
Dense Fog Likely in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
For people heading to offices, schools or other destinations early in the morning, fog may create additional difficulties over the next few days. Reduced visibility could affect road and rail movement in several parts of North and Northeast India.
The IMD has forecast dense fog at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 27.
The warning will continue on November 28 over East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Uttar Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh may also experience dense fog between November 27 and 30.
People travelling during early morning hours should remain cautious, particularly on highways and roads where visibility may drop. Foggy conditions can also affect the movement of trains and other transport services.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh Likely to Receive Rain
While northern states are preparing for colder mornings, several parts of southern India are likely to experience rainfall and thunderstorms.
According to the IMD, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on November 27 and 28. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also receive isolated to scattered rainfall between November 27 and December 2.
The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 27.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely over parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Wind speeds may reach 30-40 kmph, with gusts of up to 50 kmph. Strong surface winds are also expected over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 27 and 28.
Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka may also receive rainfall during this period. These changing conditions could bring wet weather to several coastal and southern areas over the coming days.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands May See Increased Rainfall from November 29
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience changing weather conditions towards the end of November.
The islands may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on November 27 and 28. However, rainfall activity is expected to increase from November 29, with fairly widespread to widespread showers likely to continue until December 2.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also forecast between November 29 and December 2. Wind speeds may reach 30-40 kmph, with gusts of up to 50 kmph.
The IMD has also warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places over the islands on November 30 and December 1.
Temperatures Below Normal Across Central, Eastern and Western India
Apart from Rajasthan and Delhi, several other parts of the country have also recorded minimum temperatures below normal.
According to the IMD, temperatures were 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch, Konkan and Goa, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka.
In parts of Gangetic West Bengal, West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh, temperatures were more than 5 degrees Celsius below normal.
However, the weather is not uniformly cold across the country. Some areas continue to record relatively high daytime temperatures. Ratnagiri in Maharashtra recorded the highest maximum temperature over the plains at 36.1 degrees Celsius.
Rainfall Recorded in Telangana and Coastal Karnataka
Rainfall was also recorded in several southern and coastal regions between 8:30 am on November 26 and 5:30 am on November 27.
Coastal Karnataka received rainfall at most places, while Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep received rainfall at many places.
Hyderabad recorded 2 cm of rainfall during the observation period. In contrast, the remaining parts of the country remained largely dry.
Weather Systems Influencing Conditions Across India
The IMD has identified several weather systems that are influencing weather conditions across different regions.
A trough, which is an elongated area of low pressure, extends from the southern parts of Lakshadweep towards Coastal Karnataka across the east-central Arabian Sea.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation is present over Gujarat and adjoining areas of South Gujarat. Another circulation lies over Southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh.
A separate cyclonic circulation is present over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of North Odisha and the South Gangetic West Bengal coast.
The weather department has also indicated that an upper-air cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over the South Andaman Sea around November 29. Meanwhile, a western disturbance affecting the middle tropospheric westerlies has moved away in an east-northeastward direction.
These weather systems are influencing rainfall activity and changing conditions across different parts of the country.
No Major Weather Activity Expected in West and Central India
While southern and northeastern India are likely to experience rainfall, West and Central India are not expected to witness significant weather activity during the coming week, according to the IMD forecast.
Overall, the coming days will bring different weather conditions across the country. Rajasthan is likely to experience cold wave conditions, while dense fog may affect morning travel in Delhi and other northern states. In contrast, southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are expected to receive rainfall, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
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