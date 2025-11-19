ETV Bharat / bharat

Coimbatore Students Draw PM Modi's Attention To Placards On Economy, Politics

He asked the farmers to practise natural farming on one acre of land for one season, adding that they can continue with it based on the yields they get from the proposed method. As he was addressing, two kids in the audience section rose with two charts and succeeded in drawing the PM's attention towards their work.

Modi was in the city delivering his keynote address at the South India Natural Farming Summit. He stressed that the farmers should switch to organic farming. He asked the farmers to work together and build a truly futuristic agriculture system to achieve the aim of Viksit Bharat. Modi extolled the values of organic farming, while urging the farmers to begin 'one acre, one season', formula.

Coimbatore: Two students of a private school in Coimbatore drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their artworks, with themes of the Indian economy and the BJP’s future prospects, on Wednesday.

PM Modi suggested to his security team to fetch the artworks from the children. Security guards and the organisers scrambled quickly to get it from the children. They handed it over to the inner ring of the security team, which in turn screened the chart before showing it to PM Modi. His team also took details of the children and their contacts.

The girls told the media that they came to the event on their own accord, with one of them identifying her "uncle" standing behind her during the event. They both said they were from an international school at Chinnavedampatti near Thudiyalur.

Naveen, a relative of Shringa, speaking to the media. (ETV Bharat)

Shringa told ETV Bharat that she is now in class VIII and when she graduates, the country would have become the number 2 economy in the world and that it would grow on to become numero uno economy in the world when she retires later, under the aegis of Narendra Modi's regime.

She said the idea was her own, and her father Selvakumar, runs an organic milk business in the city. Her uncle, who accompanied, said that Shringa’s mother Sharmila and her father could not find unadulterated milk in the district. They had then come up with the idea of starting their own distribution network to ensure the supply of unadulterated organic milk free of harmful chemicals.

Mithra, another student, who also showed a chart, explained that she has drawn the map of Tamil Nadu with a big saffron lotus on it. She had painted the state map with the letters 'BJP' in length and breadth. She asserted that by the time that she votes, the BJP would win seats left-right-centre and the lotus will bloom.