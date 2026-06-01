'COEMPT’s Benefactors In CBSE...' Congress Questions Central Education Board's Move To 'Forestall' Blacklisting OSM Service Provider
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the CBSE's move to remove the clause envisaging blacklisting the OSM service provider.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid uproar against the CBSE OSM row, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Monday questioned the central education board's move to forestall blacklisting the on-screen marking service provider COEMPT saying “benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit to the task”.
Reacting to a report by the Hindustan Times on X, Ramesh said that after denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has “finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised”.
“But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT? Not much. It appears that the COEMPT’s benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit to the task,” he wrote in the post.
After denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 1, 2026
But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT?
Not much.
It appears that the… pic.twitter.com/rIgNnMrqfy
The Congress leader noted that in its August 2025 RFP, the CBSE had retained the power to blacklist vendors who were unable to deliver effectively. “In September, the CBSE issued a corrigendum which took away its own power to blacklist these vendors. This is an inexplicable, government-backed attempt to save COEMPT, and it began even before COEMPT got the contract officially,” he added.
Attacking PM Modi over the row, Ramesh wrote, “How much longer will the nation have to put up with Mantri Pradhan, whose Ministry has overseen and enabled such unfathomable irregularities in its tenders and which has cost lakhs of students their mental well-being?”
“Mantri Pradhan is the very epitome of arrogance and incompetence, insistent on putting his political agenda above and beyond any responsibility to the nation. The Pradhan Mantri has never been known to hold himself or his colleagues to any standard of probity or morality. But the Mantri Pradhan should follow his rajdharma and resign,” he added.