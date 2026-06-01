ETV Bharat / bharat

'COEMPT’s Benefactors In CBSE...' Congress Questions Central Education Board's Move To 'Forestall' Blacklisting OSM Service Provider

National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members stage a protest against the Class 12 OSM controversy outside the CBSE Headquarters in Patparganj, New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid uproar against the CBSE OSM row, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Monday questioned the central education board's move to forestall blacklisting the on-screen marking service provider COEMPT saying “benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit to the task”.

Reacting to a report by the Hindustan Times on X, Ramesh said that after denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has “finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised”.

“But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT? Not much. It appears that the COEMPT’s benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit to the task,” he wrote in the post.