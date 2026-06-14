ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroaches Heading To Pink City: CJP To Hold Protest In Jaipur On Monday; To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Jaipur: Continuing its series of protests against the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM fiascos, parody organisation 'Cockroach Janata Party' is now heading to Rajasthan where it is scheduled to hold a sit-in at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday.

According to the CJP statement, it will hold a dharna at the Martyr Memorial located near the Police Commissionerate at 3 pm after the police granted permission to the protest.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who recently returned to India from the US, said that he will be present among the protesters in Jaipur on Monday. “The paper leak has ruined the lives of millions of youth in Rajasthan. Now is the time to unite and raise our voice. Please do come. Together, let us demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.