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Cockroaches Heading To Pink City: CJP To Hold Protest In Jaipur On Monday; To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janata Party will launch a protest at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak, following permission to stage the sit-in demonstration.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addresses a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday, June 14, 2026.
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addresses a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jaipur: Continuing its series of protests against the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM fiascos, parody organisation 'Cockroach Janata Party' is now heading to Rajasthan where it is scheduled to hold a sit-in at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday.

According to the CJP statement, it will hold a dharna at the Martyr Memorial located near the Police Commissionerate at 3 pm after the police granted permission to the protest.

CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who recently returned to India from the US, said that he will be present among the protesters in Jaipur on Monday. “The paper leak has ruined the lives of millions of youth in Rajasthan. Now is the time to unite and raise our voice. Please do come. Together, let us demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.

Addressing a presser ahead of the protest, CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that they will protest peacefully within the constitutional ambit. He appealed to all the youth of Rajasthan to join the protest and raise their voice in the “fight to improve the education system”.

Ranka said that the sit-in will start with the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos and the “irregularities in the education system, paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations and limited employment opportunities”.

The CJP office bearer said that Cockroach Janata Party is expanding its presence in Rajasthan and in the coming days, protests and public awareness campaigns will be conducted at various places in the state.

The CJP, inspired by CJI Surya Kant's remarks calling unemployed youths as 'cockroaches', has taken the Internet by storm. Following CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's return to India, the youth driven outfit has been holding protests in different states across the country to press for its demand for union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM row.

Read More:

  1. Cockroach Janta Party Holds Protest In Hyderabad, Bengaluru; Demands Resignation Of Dharmendra Pradhan
  2. Haryana Teacher, Suspended For Participating In Jantar Mantar Protest, Reinstated: CJP

TAGGED:

COCKROACH JANATA PARTY
CJP
ABHIJEET DIPKE
CJP JAIPUR PROTEST

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