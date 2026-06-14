Cockroaches Heading To Pink City: CJP To Hold Protest In Jaipur On Monday; To Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation
The Cockroach Janata Party will launch a protest at Jaipur's Shaheed Smarak, following permission to stage the sit-in demonstration.
Published : June 14, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Jaipur: Continuing its series of protests against the NEET paper leak and the CBSE OSM fiascos, parody organisation 'Cockroach Janata Party' is now heading to Rajasthan where it is scheduled to hold a sit-in at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur on Monday.
According to the CJP statement, it will hold a dharna at the Martyr Memorial located near the Police Commissionerate at 3 pm after the police granted permission to the protest.
CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, who recently returned to India from the US, said that he will be present among the protesters in Jaipur on Monday. “The paper leak has ruined the lives of millions of youth in Rajasthan. Now is the time to unite and raise our voice. Please do come. Together, let us demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” he said.
खम्मा घणी राजस्थान।— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 13, 2026
सोमवार, 15 जून को 3 बजे से मैं आप सबके बीच शहीद स्मारक, जयपुर पर मौजूद रहूँगा। पेपर लीक ने राजस्थान के लाखों युवाओं का जीवन बर्बाद किया है। अब वक्त है एकजुट होकर अपनी आवाज़ रखने का।
आप ज़रूर आइएगा। मिलकर धर्मेंद्र प्रधान का इस्तीफ़ा माँगते है।…
Addressing a presser ahead of the protest, CJP's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that they will protest peacefully within the constitutional ambit. He appealed to all the youth of Rajasthan to join the protest and raise their voice in the “fight to improve the education system”.
Ranka said that the sit-in will start with the demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM fiascos and the “irregularities in the education system, paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations and limited employment opportunities”.
The CJP office bearer said that Cockroach Janata Party is expanding its presence in Rajasthan and in the coming days, protests and public awareness campaigns will be conducted at various places in the state.
The entire country will unite to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 11, 2026
11th June - Pune
12th June - Lucknow
13th June - Amritsar
14th June - Hyderabad
15th June - Jaipur
We appeal to youth across the country to come to Delhi on 20th June for a massive protest! pic.twitter.com/W40qZQVxBf
The CJP, inspired by CJI Surya Kant's remarks calling unemployed youths as 'cockroaches', has taken the Internet by storm. Following CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's return to India, the youth driven outfit has been holding protests in different states across the country to press for its demand for union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak and CBSE OSM row.
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