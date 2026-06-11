ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janta Party Protests In Pune; Founder Dipke Says PM Must Choose Between 1 Crore Students And A Minister

Pune: Hundreds of protstors joined the protest organsied by the Cockroach Janta Party at the Savitribai Phule Pune University here on Thursday demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.

Addressing the protestors, Cockroach Janta Paty founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "When I left the United States of America (USA), my mother was weeping bitterly. She kept telling me not to return to India, fearing that 'these people' might harm me."

"Today, many parents worry that if their child speaks out against the government, they will face repercussions. I want to urge those parents: do not stop your children from speaking up. If jail is the price to pay, I am ready to go. But please, do not prevent your sons and daughters from voicing their opinions," said Dipke.

A large number of young men, women, and students participated in the protests along with environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk.

Cockroach Janta Party protests in Pune (ETV Bharat)

Dipke said, "I had anticipated being arrested upon my return from America. I had decided that I was willing to face arrest, knowing that all of you young people would carry this movement forward. It is because of your collective strength that I was not arrested."