Cockroach Janta Party Protests In Pune; Founder Dipke Says PM Must Choose Between 1 Crore Students And A Minister
A large number of young men, women, and students participated in the protests along with environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
Pune: Hundreds of protstors joined the protest organsied by the Cockroach Janta Party at the Savitribai Phule Pune University here on Thursday demanding resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.
Addressing the protestors, Cockroach Janta Paty founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "When I left the United States of America (USA), my mother was weeping bitterly. She kept telling me not to return to India, fearing that 'these people' might harm me."
"Today, many parents worry that if their child speaks out against the government, they will face repercussions. I want to urge those parents: do not stop your children from speaking up. If jail is the price to pay, I am ready to go. But please, do not prevent your sons and daughters from voicing their opinions," said Dipke.
A large number of young men, women, and students participated in the protests along with environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk.
Dipke said, "I had anticipated being arrested upon my return from America. I had decided that I was willing to face arrest, knowing that all of you young people would carry this movement forward. It is because of your collective strength that I was not arrested."
He admitted that he started the Cockroach Janata Party "somewhat in jest" but in the same vain said that it has revealed the deep-seated discontent among students.
"A movement has now begun. The crowd we see in Pune today is larger than the gathering at Jantar Mantar," added Dipke. He maintained that they are seeking the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
"We are launching a nationwide protest to press for this demand, starting today in Pune. Following the protest here, we plan to hold demonstrations in Lucknow, Amritsar, and Jaipur. If Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign, students will gather in large numbers in Delhi on June 20 to stage another protest," he added.
Dipke said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to decide what is more important: one crore students or a single minister.
Wangchuk said that the agitation must be conducted through the paths of truth and non-violence. He noted that he sees a ray of hope emerging from Pune and Maharashtra, emphasising that their path is one of truth and non-violence.
He recalled visiting Pune previously for causes related to saving rivers and trees, affirming that they would continue to walk the path of truth.
Read More