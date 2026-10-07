CJP’s Saurav Das Submits October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest Proposal To Delhi Police
CJP Saurav Das said that the protest would focus on concerns regarding the “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party has formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, stating that the demonstration would be led by the country's youth over issues related to elections and voter lists.
Das said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10.
Addressing the media, Das said, “We reached the Parliament Street Police Station, and I handed them a formal letter. We informed them that the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and the youth of the entire nation, all these 'cockroaches', are set to gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. We asked them to maintain law and order, cooperate with us, and make necessary traffic arrangements. We have provided this formal intimation.”
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das after submitting notice for October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar says, "CJP and all the youth of the country, meaning all the comrades, are going to reach Jantar Mantar on October 10. We have formally informed the Delhi Police and requested them to cooperate with us while maintaining the law and order situation. Based on our discussions, they have also taken an undertaking from us. We have completed all the formalities required and given the undertaking, and we expect the Delhi Police to cooperate... youth of the country are coming out on the streets again, and this time they will not leave the streets until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. I want to tell you again that this is not just a movement or protest of CJP; this is a protest by Gen-Z and the youth. Therefore, all the youth of the country should come. Our slogan is 'Chalo Delhi'. All comrades should assemble, and until NTA's resignation, we will not return. We expect a large number of people to come, and accordingly, we have informed the police." (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd)— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2026
He said the Delhi Police acknowledged the formal notification and that they had also submitted an undertaking and completed the required formalities.
“We have submitted the formal notification and have received the acknowledgement copy from the Delhi Police. Based on our discussions, they also obtained an undertaking from us, and we completed all the required formalities for it. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate,” he said.
According to Das, the proposed protest would focus on concerns among the youth regarding what he described as “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India was failing to include members of Gen Z in voter lists.
“The youth of the country are concerned about a major issue, one that affects their future and their nation regarding the theft of votes, the hijacking of elections, and the fact that the Election Commission of India is failing to even include Gen Z in the voter lists,” Das said. He described the issue as a matter concerning citizens and said the proposed demonstration was not limited to the CJP.
“That is why the country's youth are taking to the streets again, and this time, they will not leave the streets until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said.
Emphasising the participation of young people, Das said the October 10 demonstration should be seen as a Gen Z and youth protest rather than merely a CJP movement.
“I want to emphasise that this isn't just a 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement or protest; this is a Gen Z protest, a protest by the youth,” he said. Calling on young people from across the country to join the demonstration, Das said, “Chalo Delhi” would be the slogan and urged all “cockroaches” to assemble in the national capital.
Addressing the media, Saurav Das also said the October 10 demonstration would be against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling him a “traitor” and “anti-national”. He also claimed that the Supreme Court had effectively branded Kumar as the country's “Liar Number One”, while making the remarks in the context of the proposed protest.
VIDEO | Delhi: CJP co-convenor Saurav Das to visit Parliament Street Police Station to submit notice for October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. Das says, " gyanesh kumar, who is a traitor to the country, the number one traitor, an original anti-national, and now even the supreme court has said that he is the number one liar in this country, will face a major protest by cockroach janta party and the youth of the country from october 10. today, the entire cockroach janta party team has come to inform the delhi police that we will all gather at jantar mantar, the designated protest site and a historic place where protests are held peacefully, on october 10. i have come today for this purpose. we are going to the parliament street police station. i have prepared a letter stating that we will fully cooperate with you and hope that you will also cooperate with us. we have informed them that a major protest is going to be held at jantar mantar in delhi on october 10. i have come to discuss this with them. we had already informed them earlier, but today we will formally intimate them so that later they do not turn around and say that they were not formally informed." (full video available on pti videos - https:="" t.co="" biyfwtfmbd)<="" p>— press trust of india (@pti_news) October 7, 2026
Das further said the youth of the country would participate in the protest and also referred to the protest march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, saying the ECI had subsequently stated in a press note that it had received no formal notification regarding the MPs' request to meet the Commission.
“Today we are providing formal intimation to ensure they cannot later claim they were not formally informed,” he said. On the question of police permission for the demonstration, Das objected to the use of the word “permission”, arguing that citizens should not have to seek the government's approval to protest against it.
He said the Delhi Police's responsibility was to ensure the safety of citizens, maintain law and order and manage traffic so that other people were not inconvenienced, adding that the organisers would cooperate with the authorities in carrying out these responsibilities.
“We have come here to provide intimation; there is no scope for rejection or acceptance, we have simply informed you,” he said. Das further criticised what he described as a long-standing perception that protesters must seek government permission before holding demonstrations, linking the practice to the British era. He said the October 10 protest would see the youth and members of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party' gather at Jantar Mantar for a peaceful demonstration.
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