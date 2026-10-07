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CJP’s Saurav Das Submits October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest Proposal To Delhi Police

CJP Saurav Das said that the protest would focus on concerns regarding the “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”.

Cockroach Janta Party
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das reached the police station to hand-deliver a formal intimation letter notifying the Delhi Police of the party's planned nationwide youth demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10 (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST

4 Min Read
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New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party has formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, stating that the demonstration would be led by the country's youth over issues related to elections and voter lists.

Das said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Addressing the media, Das said, “We reached the Parliament Street Police Station, and I handed them a formal letter. We informed them that the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and the youth of the entire nation, all these 'cockroaches', are set to gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. We asked them to maintain law and order, cooperate with us, and make necessary traffic arrangements. We have provided this formal intimation.”

He said the Delhi Police acknowledged the formal notification and that they had also submitted an undertaking and completed the required formalities.
“We have submitted the formal notification and have received the acknowledgement copy from the Delhi Police. Based on our discussions, they also obtained an undertaking from us, and we completed all the required formalities for it. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate,” he said.

According to Das, the proposed protest would focus on concerns among the youth regarding what he described as “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India was failing to include members of Gen Z in voter lists.

“The youth of the country are concerned about a major issue, one that affects their future and their nation regarding the theft of votes, the hijacking of elections, and the fact that the Election Commission of India is failing to even include Gen Z in the voter lists,” Das said. He described the issue as a matter concerning citizens and said the proposed demonstration was not limited to the CJP.

“That is why the country's youth are taking to the streets again, and this time, they will not leave the streets until Gyanesh Kumar resigns,” he said.
Emphasising the participation of young people, Das said the October 10 demonstration should be seen as a Gen Z and youth protest rather than merely a CJP movement.

“I want to emphasise that this isn't just a 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement or protest; this is a Gen Z protest, a protest by the youth,” he said. Calling on young people from across the country to join the demonstration, Das said, “Chalo Delhi” would be the slogan and urged all “cockroaches” to assemble in the national capital.

Addressing the media, Saurav Das also said the October 10 demonstration would be against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling him a “traitor” and “anti-national”. He also claimed that the Supreme Court had effectively branded Kumar as the country's “Liar Number One”, while making the remarks in the context of the proposed protest.

Das further said the youth of the country would participate in the protest and also referred to the protest march by Opposition MPs towards the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, saying the ECI had subsequently stated in a press note that it had received no formal notification regarding the MPs' request to meet the Commission.

“Today we are providing formal intimation to ensure they cannot later claim they were not formally informed,” he said. On the question of police permission for the demonstration, Das objected to the use of the word “permission”, arguing that citizens should not have to seek the government's approval to protest against it.

He said the Delhi Police's responsibility was to ensure the safety of citizens, maintain law and order and manage traffic so that other people were not inconvenienced, adding that the organisers would cooperate with the authorities in carrying out these responsibilities.

“We have come here to provide intimation; there is no scope for rejection or acceptance, we have simply informed you,” he said. Das further criticised what he described as a long-standing perception that protesters must seek government permission before holding demonstrations, linking the practice to the British era. He said the October 10 protest would see the youth and members of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party' gather at Jantar Mantar for a peaceful demonstration.

Also Read

  1. 'Fadnavis Trying To Be Yogi': Dipke Says Maharashtra Police Issuing Notices To CJP Activists Over Oct 10 Protest
  2. FIR Registered Over Shivaji Park Protest; Dipke Warns Of Fresh Protest On Oct 10 If CEC Gyanesh Kumar Doesn't Resign

TAGGED:

CJP SUBMIT PROTEST PROPOSAL
GYANESH KUMAR RESIGN
SAURAV DAS
OCTOBER 10 JANTAR MANTAR PROTEST
CJP OCTOBER 10 PROTEST

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