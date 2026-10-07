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CJP’s Saurav Das Submits October 10 Jantar Mantar Protest Proposal To Delhi Police

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor and spokesperson Saurav Das reached the police station to hand-deliver a formal intimation letter notifying the Delhi Police of the party's planned nationwide youth demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the party has formally intimated the Delhi Police about the proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, stating that the demonstration would be led by the country's youth over issues related to elections and voter lists.

Das said he visited Parliament Street Police Station and submitted a formal letter informing the police that the CJP and youth from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. Addressing the media, Das said, “We reached the Parliament Street Police Station, and I handed them a formal letter. We informed them that the 'Cockroach Janta Party' and the youth of the entire nation, all these 'cockroaches', are set to gather at Jantar Mantar on October 10. We asked them to maintain law and order, cooperate with us, and make necessary traffic arrangements. We have provided this formal intimation.” He said the Delhi Police acknowledged the formal notification and that they had also submitted an undertaking and completed the required formalities.

“We have submitted the formal notification and have received the acknowledgement copy from the Delhi Police. Based on our discussions, they also obtained an undertaking from us, and we completed all the required formalities for it. We hope the Delhi Police will cooperate,” he said. According to Das, the proposed protest would focus on concerns among the youth regarding what he described as “theft of votes” and “hijacking of elections”. He also alleged that the Election Commission of India was failing to include members of Gen Z in voter lists. “The youth of the country are concerned about a major issue, one that affects their future and their nation regarding the theft of votes, the hijacking of elections, and the fact that the Election Commission of India is failing to even include Gen Z in the voter lists,” Das said. He described the issue as a matter concerning citizens and said the proposed demonstration was not limited to the CJP.