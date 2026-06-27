ETV Bharat / bharat

CJP Protest To Intensify: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike From Sunday, Huge Gathering Expected At Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party's agitation demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its eighth day on Saturday. The ongoing protest is likely to intensify further as social activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to begin a hunger strike on Sunday, with organisers expecting a huge turnout at Delhi Jantar Mantar.

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to students, parents and citizens from across the country to join the movement at Jantar Mantar protest site on June 28.

"On 28th June, Tomorrow Sonam Wangchuk will be starting his hunger strike to demand accountability from this insensitive government. An innovator & educator from a remote land of Ladakh is ready to sacrifice a lot for the crores of students from across India. Let’s Stand With Him, Visit Him On 28th June At Jantar Mantar!" Cockroach Janta Party said in a post on its X handle.

The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to demand Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy.

In a video message, Dipke said Sonam Wangchuk, whom he described as a prominent scientist and advocate of education reforms, has decided to begin a hunger strike in support of the movement. One by one, protesters have been gathering at the demonstration site, raising slogans against the government in support of their demands, he said.