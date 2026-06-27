CJP Protest To Intensify: Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike From Sunday, Huge Gathering Expected At Jantar Mantar
Stepping up attack against Dharmendra Pradhan, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced the launch of a nationwide campaign on June 28 to demand his resignation.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janata Party's agitation demanding reforms in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan entered its eighth day on Saturday. The ongoing protest is likely to intensify further as social activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to begin a hunger strike on Sunday, with organisers expecting a huge turnout at Delhi Jantar Mantar.
Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to students, parents and citizens from across the country to join the movement at Jantar Mantar protest site on June 28.
"On 28th June, Tomorrow Sonam Wangchuk will be starting his hunger strike to demand accountability from this insensitive government. An innovator & educator from a remote land of Ladakh is ready to sacrifice a lot for the crores of students from across India. Let’s Stand With Him, Visit Him On 28th June At Jantar Mantar!" Cockroach Janta Party said in a post on its X handle.
Sonam Wangchuk will begin his hunger strike tomorrow to seek resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 27, 2026
Date - 28 June
Time - 11 AM
Location- Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/VLnuypzBmP
The CJP, which started as a digital satirical outfit, has been holding a sit-in at Jantar Mantar since June 20 to demand Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in exams and the NEET paper-leak controversy.
In a video message, Dipke said Sonam Wangchuk, whom he described as a prominent scientist and advocate of education reforms, has decided to begin a hunger strike in support of the movement. One by one, protesters have been gathering at the demonstration site, raising slogans against the government in support of their demands, he said.
Dipke urged people to participate in large numbers, saying that if Wangchuk could risk his health for students and education reforms, citizens should also come forward and support the cause. He also reiterated the party's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
24 Hrs Left‼️— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) June 27, 2026
On 28th June, Tomorrow Sonam Wangchuk will be starting his hunger strike to demand accountability from this insensitive government.
An innovator & educator from a remote land of Ladakh is ready to sacrifice a lot for the crores of students from across India.…
Meanwhile, a student from Chhattisgarh has been on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site for the last two days. The student said he would continue the fast while consuming only water until the government takes concrete steps to improve the education system and addresses the demands being raised.
Our aim is to secure a better future for students and push for reforms in the education system rather than serving any personal interest, the student said.
Dipke later met the student and appealed to him to end the hunger strike, assuring him that he and his colleagues would continue leading the movement.
The party said Sunday's programme is expected to be a significant moment for the agitation, with students, youths and representatives of social organisations likely to participate in large numbers. Further, it appealed to people across the country to join the protest peacefully and support the call for reforms in the education system.
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