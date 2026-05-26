ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janta Party: As Applications For Registry Get Filed From Across The Country, A Trademark Expert Explains The Process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seems Uncle Ben's advice to young Peter Parker, before he emerged as Spiderman, needs a 21st century revision. Not only does "with great power, comes great responsibility"; but first, that power has to be registered. Else, India's first cockroach — Abhijit Dipke, the visionary behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — might soon end up as Old Major in Orwell's Animal Farm.

Because, as with every other idea conceptualised in the US, the land of jugaad has already thrown up several self-proclaimed leaders who are trying to associate their own names with the "party". From posters and anthems on social media, to attempts at getting the name registered in the name of these opportunists.

Registration is a prerequisite for initiating any undertaking. It has now come to light that several individuals have filed applications to register the viral name, CJP, as their own. Applications for registration have been submitted for both political party status and commercial usage purposes.

Advocate Swapnil Mahale, a trademark expert, reported that over the past six days, 10 individuals from India have filed applications. Notably, two of them have submitted Form 45 — the specific application required to obtain official recognition as a political party. However, the advocate clarified that if Abhijit Dipke or his associates were to officially file an application and submit the requisite supporting documents, they would likely be granted ownership of the name.

A Swarm Of 'Roaches

Discussions surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party name first gained momentum on social media on May 15. Abhijit Dipke, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district, launched the campaign while pursuing his education in Boston, USA. The initiative aimed to offer commentary on the Indian administrative system and the issues facing the nation's youth. He executed the social media campaign by drawing inspiration from a disparaging statement made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding today's youth.

The campaign garnered an overwhelming response within a very short span of time. In just a few days, the associated social media pages amassed a follower count that surpassed the growth typically achieved by any newly formed political party. The campaign has elicited a wide range of commentary and criticism from various quarters. Nevertheless, perceiving a potential future opportunity from this trend topic, several individuals have already initiated legal registration processes.