Cockroach Janta Party: As Applications For Registry Get Filed From Across The Country, A Trademark Expert Explains The Process
Of the 10 applications for registration, three each are from Gujarat and Telangana, two from Haryana, and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Seems Uncle Ben's advice to young Peter Parker, before he emerged as Spiderman, needs a 21st century revision. Not only does "with great power, comes great responsibility"; but first, that power has to be registered. Else, India's first cockroach — Abhijit Dipke, the visionary behind the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) — might soon end up as Old Major in Orwell's Animal Farm.
Because, as with every other idea conceptualised in the US, the land of jugaad has already thrown up several self-proclaimed leaders who are trying to associate their own names with the "party". From posters and anthems on social media, to attempts at getting the name registered in the name of these opportunists.
Registration is a prerequisite for initiating any undertaking. It has now come to light that several individuals have filed applications to register the viral name, CJP, as their own. Applications for registration have been submitted for both political party status and commercial usage purposes.
Advocate Swapnil Mahale, a trademark expert, reported that over the past six days, 10 individuals from India have filed applications. Notably, two of them have submitted Form 45 — the specific application required to obtain official recognition as a political party. However, the advocate clarified that if Abhijit Dipke or his associates were to officially file an application and submit the requisite supporting documents, they would likely be granted ownership of the name.
A Swarm Of 'Roaches
Discussions surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party name first gained momentum on social media on May 15. Abhijit Dipke, a native of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) district, launched the campaign while pursuing his education in Boston, USA. The initiative aimed to offer commentary on the Indian administrative system and the issues facing the nation's youth. He executed the social media campaign by drawing inspiration from a disparaging statement made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding today's youth.
The campaign garnered an overwhelming response within a very short span of time. In just a few days, the associated social media pages amassed a follower count that surpassed the growth typically achieved by any newly formed political party. The campaign has elicited a wide range of commentary and criticism from various quarters. Nevertheless, perceiving a potential future opportunity from this trend topic, several individuals have already initiated legal registration processes.
The very first trademark application for the name "Cockroach Janta Party" was filed on May 19 — four days after Dipke launched the campaign. Mahale said that over the past six days, a total of 10 individuals have applied for registration of the name "Cockroach Janta Party" from across the country. These include three applications each from Gujarat and Telangana, two from Haryana, one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
The Trademark Registration Process, Explained
To register a political party, it is mandatory to file an application under Trademark Class 45. Mahale noted that among the applications filed so far, two individuals have applied specifically under this category. Others, meanwhile, appeared to anticipate future commercial opportunities, and have applied for registration under various other categories, such as the production of T-shirts and campaign merchandise.
Mahale clarified that these registrations were undertaken to ensure that should the Cockroach Janta Party eventually come into existence, no hurdles would arise while conducting official business operations. Starting any business necessitates its official registration. This primarily involves registering the business name and logo. The official registration of both these elements is carried out through the Central government's trademark registration process.
Trademarks are classified into various forms, including names, logos, sounds, labels, and colour schemes. All types of businesses are categorised across a total of 45 distinct classes. Large-scale enterprises often register simultaneously across multiple categories to safeguard their name and brand identity at an international level, whereas small business owners typically register under specific categories tailored to the nature of their particular business, said advocate Mahale, a trademark expert.
The Central government has established a defined procedure for trademark registration. For a new business, the applicant is required to submit an application, accompanied by their Aadhaar card, specifying the business name, logo, and the relevant business class. "If the business is already established, supporting evidence pertaining to it must be submitted. This includes documents related to sales and purchases, business letterheads, business registration certificates, and similar records. The entire process is completed after a thorough examination and verification procedure. Typically, this takes anywhere between 6-18 months. Final registration is granted only after all verifications have been successfully completed," said Mahale.
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