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Cockroach Janta Party Announces Peaceful Protest Against Education System

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that incidents over the past month clearly demonstrate the incompetence of the education system.

Cockroach Janta Party
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka, left, and Saurav Das address a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (Etv Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST

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Updated : June 4, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a peaceful protest against the education system and called on students and young people to gather at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday.

Addressing the media during the party's first press conference on Thursday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that recent incidents have exposed serious failures in the education system and the functioning of the Education Ministry.

"The incidents that have taken place over the past month clearly show the incompetence of the Education Ministry. We want people to unite and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka said.

The CJP also criticised the transfer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman and Secretary, and said students are demanding accountability and transparency rather than "token transfers".

"The transfer is only eyewash. In previous paper leak cases, the public was never informed about how many people were involved, whether they were convicted, or what action was taken against them,” said Saurav Das, CJP chief spokesperson.

Das also announced that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will arrive in Delhi on June 6 to participate in the protest.

"We will go with him to the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site. We request people from all political backgrounds to join us without party flags or banners because this issue concerns the youth of the country," he added.

When asked about funding for the protest, Das said financial support was not a concern because many young people were willing to participate voluntarily. "Funding is not an issue. Young people are ready to join the movement with commitment and courage," he maintained.

Das further alleged that movements raising public issues are often targeted through conspiracy theories and allegations.

"Whenever a movement starts gaining support, some people spread stories about foreign funding or hidden support to weaken it. But we are raising genuine issues related to the youth, and we believe we are doing the right thing," he concluded.

Also read

  1. 'Do Not Return You Will Be Arrested': Legal Adviser Warns Cockroach Janata Party Founder
  2. Cockroach Is Back: CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India On Jun 6
Last Updated : June 4, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

TAGGED:

PROTEST AGAINST EDUCATION SYSTEM
AT JANTAR MANTAR ON SATURDAY
CJP WANTS EDUCATIN MINISTER TO QUIT
CJP FOUNDER ABHIJEET DIPKE ARRIVING
PROTEST CALLED BY CJP

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