Cockroach Janta Party Announces Peaceful Protest Against Education System
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that incidents over the past month clearly demonstrate the incompetence of the education system.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a peaceful protest against the education system and called on students and young people to gather at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday.
Addressing the media during the party's first press conference on Thursday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that recent incidents have exposed serious failures in the education system and the functioning of the Education Ministry.
"The incidents that have taken place over the past month clearly show the incompetence of the Education Ministry. We want people to unite and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka said.
“The incidents that have occurred in the past month make it clear that the Education Minister is incompetent. We want everyone to come together and demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan in one voice.”— CJP Comms (@CJPComms) June 4, 2026
CJP Spokesperson @AshutoshRanka speaking at the Press conference. pic.twitter.com/jQgIO7rNnU
The CJP also criticised the transfer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman and Secretary, and said students are demanding accountability and transparency rather than "token transfers".
"The transfer is only eyewash. In previous paper leak cases, the public was never informed about how many people were involved, whether they were convicted, or what action was taken against them,” said Saurav Das, CJP chief spokesperson.
Das also announced that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke will arrive in Delhi on June 6 to participate in the protest.
"We will go with him to the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for our peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site. We request people from all political backgrounds to join us without party flags or banners because this issue concerns the youth of the country," he added.
When asked about funding for the protest, Das said financial support was not a concern because many young people were willing to participate voluntarily. "Funding is not an issue. Young people are ready to join the movement with commitment and courage," he maintained.
Das further alleged that movements raising public issues are often targeted through conspiracy theories and allegations.
"Whenever a movement starts gaining support, some people spread stories about foreign funding or hidden support to weaken it. But we are raising genuine issues related to the youth, and we believe we are doing the right thing," he concluded.
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