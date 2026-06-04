ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janta Party Announces Peaceful Protest Against Education System

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a peaceful protest against the education system and called on students and young people to gather at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday.

Addressing the media during the party's first press conference on Thursday, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka alleged that recent incidents have exposed serious failures in the education system and the functioning of the Education Ministry.

"The incidents that have taken place over the past month clearly show the incompetence of the Education Ministry. We want people to unite and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," Ranka said.

The CJP also criticised the transfer of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman and Secretary, and said students are demanding accountability and transparency rather than "token transfers".