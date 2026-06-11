ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janta Party Announces Nationwide Agitation, Set To Release Education Manifesto Today

Pune: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is launching its nationwide protest from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) over alleged exam irregularities and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.

Addressing a press conference here in Maharashtra, the founder of the parody party, Abhijit Dipke, announced that a manifesto addressing issues in the education sector and the nationwide paper leak incidents would be released during the Pune protest today.

Dipke said that a large number of youths would participate in the SPPU protest. The agitation will also see the participation of social activist Vishwambhar Chaudhari, legal expert Advocate Asim Sarode, and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.

The CJP founder reiterated the demand for the resignation of Union Minister Pradhan, noting that this nationwide protest campaign is kicking off in Pune.