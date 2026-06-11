Cockroach Janta Party Announces Nationwide Agitation, Set To Release Education Manifesto Today
Nationwide protest by Cockroach Janta Party begins in Pune demanding Union Education Minister’s resignation over NEET paper leak, with youth and activists joining the movement.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Pune: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is launching its nationwide protest from Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) over alleged exam irregularities and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak scandal.
Addressing a press conference here in Maharashtra, the founder of the parody party, Abhijit Dipke, announced that a manifesto addressing issues in the education sector and the nationwide paper leak incidents would be released during the Pune protest today.
Dipke said that a large number of youths would participate in the SPPU protest. The agitation will also see the participation of social activist Vishwambhar Chaudhari, legal expert Advocate Asim Sarode, and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk.
The CJP founder reiterated the demand for the resignation of Union Minister Pradhan, noting that this nationwide protest campaign is kicking off in Pune.
He said that after the protest in Pune, similar demonstrations would be held in other major cities of the country such as Lucknow, Amritsar, and Jaipur.
Dipke also gave an ultimatum to the central government, saying that if Pradhan does not resign, students will gather in large numbers in Delhi on June 20 to hold the protest indefinitely.
Dipke further mentioned that the movement by CJP has been active for 15 days, and they intend to raise their voices regarding various issues in the education sector. “We are waging the battle after conducting a thorough study of educational matters, so we need time,” he said.
Also Read