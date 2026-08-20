Even Ministers' Dogs Get Better Facilities: Dipke On Condition Of Govt Schools In Latur
Abhijeet Dipke, during a school visit, claimed that bogus students were found seated in the classrooms and liquor bottles were found on the premises.
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:01 PM IST
Latur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse should resign as government schools in the state are in a pitiable condition and even "ministers’ dogs get better facilities" than students.
During a visit to a school at Ausa in Latur district as part of his party's ‘School Thik Karo’ (improve government schools) campaign, he claimed that bogus students were found seated in the classrooms and liquor bottles were found on the premises.
Blaming politicians for the condition of government schools, he also took a swipe at the leaders who talk about religion being in danger.
Dipke first visited a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school at Ujani village, followed by another school in Ausa town of the central Maharashtra district.
Speaking to reporters, he said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of schools, many of which continue to lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, benches, toilets and safe access roads.
Students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals", the CJP leader alleged.
"When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said at Ujani, over 500 km from Mumbai.
"People should also tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education," he said.
“These people keep saying that religion is in danger. The religion did not end in so many years, and it is coming to an end in your tenure? The religion will not go anywhere, but the future of kids can get affected,” the CJP leader said.
Asked whether Bhuse, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, should continue as school education minister, Dipke said, "The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post. If the government wants to understand the urgency of improving government schools, ministers and elected representatives should send their own children to study in these schools." Despite being in power for several years, the ruling (BJP-led) coalition failed to improve government schools, he claimed.
"Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate number of benches. If these basic problems could not be solved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved," he said.
Visiting the ZP primary school at Ausa, Dipke claimed it lacked drinking water and clean toilets. Photographs taken during the visit indicated that illegal activities were taking place within the school compound where liquor bottles were also found, he said.
Some students seated in the classrooms were not on the school's rolls, Dipke alleged. When he asked a teacher holding additional charge in the headmaster's absence about this, the teacher said he did not know who had brought them, the CJP leader said.
The CJP and local residents would raise their voice collectively over the problems affecting schools and press the government to provide safe transport facilities to students who have to walk several kilometres to school, he said.
Referring to reports of children dying of snakebites in schools, Dipke said such incidents exposed the failure of the authorities. Garbage on school premises creates conditions conducive to the presence of snakes, he said.
The CJP's inspections were already forcing authorities to begin some work in schools, he claimed.
"People have begun finding their voice again. More organisations and movements should emerge in a democracy. The more people come forward and speak, the stronger our democracy will become," Dipke said.
Commenting on the concerns of Gen Z, Dipke said young people would form a significant electoral force by the 2029 elections and political parties would have to address their issues.
The government must also work for the younger generation currently studying in schools, he said, warning that young voters would hold governments accountable if their concerns were ignored.
On the CBI's probe into the NEET paper leak case in Latur, Dipke alleged that the investigation appeared to be focused on lower-level accused while attempts were being made to shield bigger persons.
"It is difficult to believe that such a case could have taken place without the involvement of senior officials....Merely arresting a few lower-level persons and claiming action is not enough," he said.
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