ETV Bharat / bharat

Even Ministers' Dogs Get Better Facilities: Dipke On Condition Of Govt Schools In Latur

Latur: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday said Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse should resign as government schools in the state are in a pitiable condition and even "ministers’ dogs get better facilities" than students.

During a visit to a school at Ausa in Latur district as part of his party's ‘School Thik Karo’ (improve government schools) campaign, he claimed that bogus students were found seated in the classrooms and liquor bottles were found on the premises.

Blaming politicians for the condition of government schools, he also took a swipe at the leaders who talk about religion being in danger.

Dipke first visited a Zilla Parishad (ZP) school at Ujani village, followed by another school in Ausa town of the central Maharashtra district.

Speaking to reporters, he said elected representatives and ministers must be held accountable for the condition of schools, many of which continue to lack basic facilities such as proper classrooms, benches, toilets and safe access roads.

Students in some schools were being treated "worse than animals", the CJP leader alleged.

"When political leaders are not doing anything for students, why should people vote for them? Do people vote for them so that they can only travel in helicopters? People should see in what conditions their children are studying. The dogs of these ministers get better facilities than this," he said at Ujani, over 500 km from Mumbai.

"People should also tell the leaders coming to their village, irrespective of political parties, to work for education. Tell them not to come for votes at our doorstep till they work for education," he said.

“These people keep saying that religion is in danger. The religion did not end in so many years, and it is coming to an end in your tenure? The religion will not go anywhere, but the future of kids can get affected,” the CJP leader said.

Asked whether Bhuse, a leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, should continue as school education minister, Dipke said, "The condition of schools makes me feel that the education minister should not continue in the post. If the government wants to understand the urgency of improving government schools, ministers and elected representatives should send their own children to study in these schools." Despite being in power for several years, the ruling (BJP-led) coalition failed to improve government schools, he claimed.

"Students are still studying in schools with leaking tin roofs and without adequate number of benches. If these basic problems could not be solved in 10 years, the government must explain what it has achieved," he said.