ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janata Party: When Dr Strangelove Met Sexbot At An Extinction Rebellion 'Happening' And Had A Virtual Lovechild

New Delhi: For most people, the mere mention of these bugs evoke a sense of disgust. The instinct to crush one under your boots the moment you see it is almost reflexive. That's why representatives of different political parties have repeatedly used them as brickbats against their opponents and those they designate as undesirables.

Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant’s "cockroach" remark about unemployed youth, made on May 15, has snowballed into a satire that gave birth to the now-viral phenomena of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), launched on May 16, and its simulacrum, the National Parasitic Front (NPF) launched days later. Simulacrum, because the original, CJP — a satirical take according to its founder — itself doesn't exist, except in ether. But beyond semantics, what is real is that the webpage — amplified by mainstream media's FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) compulsion — has taken India's social media world by storm within days.

At a more subliminal level, though, the virality — where it has acquired more Instagram followers in less than a week than the party that claims to be the world's largest based on social media followership — likely signals that at least a certain section of society has reached a stress point.

And this has been candidly admitted by CJP "founder" Abhijeet Dipke, 30, who completed his MS in Public Relations from Boston University, USA earlier this month, and is apparently on the lookout for a job now. Thousands of India's "jobless" youth can be found sharing Lives, Reels and memes, proclaiming themselves as "cockroaches", tagging their posts with #iamcockroach, and lining up to join the "movement" via https://www.iamcockroach.in/.