ETV Bharat / bharat

Cockroach Janata Party Protest: Students Demand Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation, Call for Accountability In Education System

A Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporter plays a tambourine, also known as 'dafli', during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday ( PTI )

New Delhi: Hundreds gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi under the banner of Cockroach Janata Party, demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, according to organisers.

Many of the protestors, mostly young individuals who turned out for the demonstration, were wearing cockroach masks and holding flowers. School students were also seen attending the protest along with their parents. They raised slogans criticising the education system and calling for the resignation of the Education Minister.

Protestors gather at a demonstartion organised by Cockroach Janata Party demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday (ETV Bharat)

Rahul Ohriya, a student from Madhya Pradesh, joined the demonstration with the hope of bringing out improvements in the education system. "We came here to join the protest against the poor education system, the NEET paper leak, and issues related to the CBSE and CUET-UG examinations,” he told ETV Bharat.

“I am hopeful that our protest will help bring about improvements in the education system," he added. Ankit Gautam from Delhi, another student protestor, alleged that Dharmendra Pradhan is responsible for the poor state of the education system in the country.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "We came here to support the youth's legitimate demand for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We believe he is responsible for the poor state of the education system and the recurring paper leak issues."