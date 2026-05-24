ETV Bharat / bharat

'Cockroach Janata Party' Moves To Become Official Political Party In India

Panipat: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has triggered a storm on social media platforms across the country over the past few days, is now preparing to emerge as a full-fledged political party.

Sudhir Jakhar, an advocate from Panipat, Haryana, has claimed to have submitted an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the registration of the party.

He said that preliminary information regarding the formation of the party has already been furnished to the Commission, while the complete file is expected to be submitted by Monday or Tuesday.

Enthusiasm surrounding ‘Cockroach Party’

Jakhar told ETV Bharat that the party’s constitution has been drafted, and the formalities regarding essential documents and affidavits, including those for the posts of president, secretary, and treasurer, are currently being finalised.

Advocate Sudhir Jakhar of Panipat, Haryana (ETV Bharat)

“Over the last 10–12 days, a distinct blend of enthusiasm and indignation regarding the CJP has been observed among the youth. So, I feel this party has the potential to provide the nation with both a strong opposition and a strong alternative,” he said.

“A large number of youth of the country have also supported the sentiments and expressed strong will. So, it has become imperative to bring the party to the ground level and establish it as a concrete political entity,” Jakhar said.

‘True leaders must fight battles on the ground.'

Jakhar stated that merely running a movement on social media was insufficient to build a political organisation. “Any battle or movement can only be effectively waged by taking it to the ground level,” he said.