'Cockroach Janata Party' Moves To Become Official Political Party In India
Advocate Sudhir Jakhar of Panipat, Haryana files for party registration, aiming to turn social media buzz into a strong political alternative grounded in constitutional values.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
Panipat: The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has triggered a storm on social media platforms across the country over the past few days, is now preparing to emerge as a full-fledged political party.
Sudhir Jakhar, an advocate from Panipat, Haryana, has claimed to have submitted an application to the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the registration of the party.
He said that preliminary information regarding the formation of the party has already been furnished to the Commission, while the complete file is expected to be submitted by Monday or Tuesday.
Enthusiasm surrounding ‘Cockroach Party’
Jakhar told ETV Bharat that the party’s constitution has been drafted, and the formalities regarding essential documents and affidavits, including those for the posts of president, secretary, and treasurer, are currently being finalised.
“Over the last 10–12 days, a distinct blend of enthusiasm and indignation regarding the CJP has been observed among the youth. So, I feel this party has the potential to provide the nation with both a strong opposition and a strong alternative,” he said.
“A large number of youth of the country have also supported the sentiments and expressed strong will. So, it has become imperative to bring the party to the ground level and establish it as a concrete political entity,” Jakhar said.
‘True leaders must fight battles on the ground.'
Jakhar stated that merely running a movement on social media was insufficient to build a political organisation. “Any battle or movement can only be effectively waged by taking it to the ground level,” he said.
The Haryana advocate also took aim at Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ online movement, who is currently based in the US, as well as other prominent social media figures.
“People find it hard to digest the idea of someone sitting in America and talking about systemic change in India. If one intends to launch a movement or form a political party, one must come to India to build the organisation," he said.
Jakhar further emphasised that while social media serves as a medium for disseminating messages, no movement can truly succeed without a guiding political ideology and effective leadership capabilities.
Linking the party’s ideology to the core spirit of the Constitution, Jakhar stated that fundamental principles such as "justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity" would form an integral part of his party's constitution and ideology.
Jakhar acknowledged that the name, ‘Cockroach Janata Party’, was inspired by a concept that had gained traction on social media; however, efforts are now underway to transform it into a bona fide political organisation.
Background
Dipke announced CJP on social media after Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made a controversial reference to unemployed youth as “cockroaches”. The movement became unprecedented after Dipke posted a Google form, asking people to join the party.
In no time, the initiative resonated with hundreds of thousands of young people, who began registering their support. Within days, the CJP social media pages garnered millions of followers and it resonated with India's youth and received extensive coverage, both in India and abroad. However, the immense popularity has left his family fearing for him.
Dipke is a political communication strategist and digital content creator. He volunteered with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was involved in their social media campaign between 2020 and 2023. He uses satire in his political messaging, setting as a qualification for joining CJP as “lazy, unemployed, chronically online” and “having the ability to rant professionally”.
Dipke originally hails from Hingoli district in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra. His father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, settled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for professional reasons.
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